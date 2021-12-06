ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners' Nik Bonitto opts-out of Alamo Bowl, declares for the NFL Draft

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
All good things come to an end. As the beginning of the Brent Venables era kicked off with much pomp and circumstance, another era of Oklahoma Sooners football comes to an end as Sooners’ edge rusher Nik Bonitto has officially declared for the 2022 NFL draft and will not play in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Via his personal Twitter account, Bonitto shared his appreciation for the University.

“The last four years in Norman have been some of the best times of my life. I have made unforgettable memories and made some long-time friends. I (want) to thank God, my family, my coaches, teammates, and most importantly you, Sooner Nation,” Bonitto said in his release. “Although this place has always been home, I’m excited for this next chapter of my life. With that being said I have decided to opt-out of the bowl game and declare for the 2022 NFL draft. Although my time is done, I will always have that OUDNA.”

Nik Bonitto finishes his Oklahoma career with 19.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Over the last two years, he’s been one of the best defenders in the country. He was named Pro Football Focus’ Big 12 player of the year, and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection this season.

Bonitto leaves the Sooners with big shoes to fill in 2022 as his relentless pass rush ability and run defense set the tone for a Sooners defense that improved each of the last three seasons.

