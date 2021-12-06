ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Briefs: Dog essay winners honored, dog tags on sale

Auditor's office announces dog essay contest winners

Thirteen children entered this year's Top Dog Essay Contest sponsored by the Marion County Auditor's Office. The essay contest was open to Marion County students currently in third through fifth grade. Students were asked to write a 50 to 100 word essay describing why their dog or a neighbor's dog is #1.

First place went to 11-year-old Braelynn Bails. Bails is a fifth grade student at Elgin Elementary, and she wrote about her dog, Dude, who received the county's #1 dog tag.

Awarded second place was Katie Valentine, age 11. Valentine is a fifth grader at George Washington Elementary and has a dog named Hermie.

Third place honors went to 11-year-old Noah Shockley, a fifth grade student at George Washington Elementary whose dog is named Quad.

This year’s judge were County Auditor Joan Kasotis, Clerk of Court Jessica Wallace, County Commissioner Ken Stiverson, Treasurer Jan Draper and Sheriff Matt Bayles. Prizes included pet supplies and a gift certificate.

Dog tags now on sale

Marion County Auditor Joan Kasotis says 2022 dog tags can now be purchased at the Marion County Auditor’s Office, Marion County Dog Pound or online at doglicenses.us/OH/Marion.

A one-year tag is $16 per dog. A three-year tag is $48 while a lifetime tag can be purchased for $160 per dog. Kennel tags are only sold at the Dog Warden’s office.

Licensing your dog is a state law requirement. Every dog 3 months of age or older must be tagged.

If you no longer own a dog, please contact either the Auditor's Office at 740-223-4020 or the Dog Warden’s Office at 740-386-6150.

There will be no satellite days in the villages this year.

OHCAC accepting applications for heating assistance

Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission continues to accept applications for the 2021-2022 Winter Crisis Program. The Winter Crisis Program (HEAP) is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a utility and/or bulk fuel service for those meeting the program eligibility requirements.

OHCAC has a morning call-in policy. Call-In customers will be served daily in the mornings, meeting the 2022 Winter Crisis Program guidelines with all required documentation, including proof of citizenship for all household members, proof of total household income and a photo ID for the primary applicant.

The applicant must have:

  • A utility service that is currently off or in disconnection status for the gas and/or electric service
  • A utility service that needs started OR
  • 25% or less supply of bulk fuel (propane, fuel oil, wood, coal) AND
  • Eligible applicant’s total household income must be at or below 175% of the 2021-2022 federal poverty guidelines

The program runs through March 31, 2022. Appointments can be made by calling the automated appointment line at 419-718-0047 or online at app.capappointments.com.

