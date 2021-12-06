DOJ sues Texas, saying GOP-approved redistricting maps discriminate against Latinos and Blacks

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court refused on Friday to block a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks, but left the door open for abortion providers to challenge the law in lower courts. Anti-abortion groups welcomed the ruling, which did not address the constitutionality of the Texas law, while abortion rights advocates expressed concern. "Today's decision is not okay," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health, which operates the Texas abortion clinics that filed suit against the law. "It is unjust, cruel, and inhumane." President Joe Biden said he was "very concerned" that the Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stand and reiterated his commitment to abortion rights.

