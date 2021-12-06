ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

DOJ sues Texas, saying GOP-approved redistricting maps discriminate against Latinos and Blacks

By Christina Carrega, Tierney Sneed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday challenging legislative maps adopted by Texas Republicans in recent weeks that it says fail to recognize growth in the Latino population and discriminate against Black...

Related
CNN

Democrats have a major problem with Hispanic voters

(CNN) — Lost amid Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was this important fact: The then-President did surprisingly well among Hispanic voters in several major states. In Florida, Trump won 46% of the Latino vote, a performance that allowed him to win the state more easily than expected....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

More than 80 feared dead after tornadoes hit central and southern US

(CNN) — Storms unleashed devastating tornadoes late Friday and early Saturday across parts of the central and southern United States, collapsing buildings into twisted debris and claiming lives, with officials fearing the death toll could exceed 80. In Kentucky alone, the state's governor says more than 70 people could...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Six people killed in Illinois Amazon warehouse collapse after tornado

(CNN) — At least six people died at an Amazon (AMZN) warehouse building collapse after an EF-3 tornado caused major structural damage to the building Friday, according to the Edwardsville Fire Department in Illinois. Forty-five people made it out of the building, with one person airlifted to a regional...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
AFP

US Supreme Court refuses to block restrictive Texas abortion law

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court refused on Friday to block a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks, but left the door open for abortion providers to challenge the law in lower courts. Anti-abortion groups welcomed the ruling, which did not address the constitutionality of the Texas law, while abortion rights advocates expressed concern. "Today's decision is not okay," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health, which operates the Texas abortion clinics that filed suit against the law. "It is unjust, cruel, and inhumane." President Joe Biden said he was "very concerned" that the Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stand and reiterated his commitment to abortion rights.
TEXAS STATE
Greenville Herald-Banner

DOJ attempts to block new Texas redistricting map

AUSTIN - The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Texas for the second time in a month, this time over Republican-approved redistricting maps. The DOJ filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the maps the state legislature approved in October, claiming they do not recognize the Latino population growth in the state and are in violation of the Voting Rights Act.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

What’s behind the DOJ’s lawsuit over Texas redistricting maps

When Texas lawmakers approved new district maps in a recent special session, it was the first time since the 1980s that those maps did not need to go through a federal approval process to ensure they were fair under the Voting Rights Act. Texas redistricting maps had been subject to...
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

DOJ Sues Texas Over Redistricting Plans

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that it has filed a lawsuit under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act against the State of Texas and the Texas Secretary of State, challenging the State’s redistricting plans for the Texas congressional delegation and the Texas House of Representatives. “Section 2...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

U.S. Justice Department Sues Texas Over Redistricting Congressional Maps

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fired back against Biden's Justice Department suing the State of Texas over newly drawn political maps Monday.   "The Department of Justice's absurd lawsuit against our state is the Biden Administration's latest ploy to control Texas voters. I am confident that our legislature's redistricting decisions will be proven lawful, and this preposterous attempt to sway democracy will fail." Paxton announced on Twitter.   According to reports, The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Monday that claims Texas lawmakers discriminated against voters of…
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Biden Admin Sues Texas Over Redistricting Maps that Aim to Cement White ‘Anglo’ Minority’s Political Power for a Decade at the Expense of Black, Asian, and Latino Voters

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday sued Texas and its Secretary of State John Scott (R) over newly proposed redistricting maps because of the way Black, Asian and Latino votes are diluted in order to facilitate white, minority rule over the Lone Star State. Those delineated safeguards for white,...
ELECTIONS
Houston Chronicle

U.S. Justice Department sues Texas, claiming new political maps discriminate against minority voters

The Department of Justice is suing Texas over its new redistricting maps, alleging that lawmakers intentionally discriminated against minority voters while redrawing the state’s political districts this year. “Our complaint today alleges that the redistricting plans approved by the Texas State Legislature and signed into law by the governor will...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Why the Latest Supreme Court Ruling Is a Disaster for Abortion Rights

Some people may be describing Friday’s Supreme Court decision as a win for the abortion clinics, but don’t be fooled. The decision is a disaster for abortion patients, abortion rights, and constitutional rights more generally. The Court’s five most conservative Justices have paved the way not only for the end of Roe v. Wade, but for states to copy S.B. 8 to insulate denials of all constitutional rights from federal court review. There are no two ways about this: It’s a horrendous decision. The short background here is that S.B. 8 is the Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

