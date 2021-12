The holidays are here, whether you like it or not, and for a lot of people that means a lot of stress from family obligations, financial concerns and much more. A lot of us are already too busy, says wellness expert Dr. Ann Kulze. “Then, you add to that the added responsibilities and obligations, more social engagements, entertaining people, family coming in,” she says. “That means oh, I’ve got to clean up the yard and the house. And I have additional cooking. And if it’s Christmas, I’ve got to think about what I’m going to get for people, what presents I’m going to get.”

