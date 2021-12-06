Scent Me: Game of Thrones Edition

So, George R.R. Martin became frustrated with Game of Thrones after season 5, and didn’t want things to end the way they did, huh? Well, to quote John Bender, “B-O-O, H-O-O”. That’s right, there’s little to no pity for Martin for a number of reasons, but one of them is that he didn’t finish the series before things really got going, and despite all the time he had to finish the series, something always appeared to get in the way. To anyone and everyone wanting to leap to Martin’s defense by stating that writing and rewriting a story isn’t easy, please sit down, since as a writer it’s not too difficult to admit that yes, writing a book can be difficult if one makes it that way. Too often it appears that people have been willing to forgive Martin for his shortcomings when discussing why The Winds of Winter hasn’t even hit the shelves, YEARS after it was expected. People will make excuses for Martin all day and night, and whether he chooses to accept and believe them is another matter. But the point is this, any frustration he feels with the series, no matter what he says, he’s the creator, and the responsibility for how things went rests heavily on his shoulders.

