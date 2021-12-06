ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local VSAN Services, please help define local

Remote provisioning workflows for File Services, iSCSI, or CNS based block volume workloads (they can...

vmware.com

Viewing servers with CPU consumption by hosts

I have some hosts that are having CPU spikes, but I want to find out which guests are causing the spikes. In the list of VMs by host I can choose some columns, but there is not (Guest CPU%) only (Guest Mem%). How can I see this?. Thanks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Missing datastore after deleting second virtual drive from LSI controller GUI

I had added a second array to my LSI controller and within the new RAID5 array two drives failed. This array had no vm's in it yet. After the two drives failed the alarm was going off. I didn't think two drives failed at the same time and I was tired of hearing the alarm so I made the dumb mistake of accessing the LSI GUI and deleted the virtual drive containing the new but unused array. This left my original array and virtual drive in the LSI GUI. Once I booted ESXi again I noticed I had no datastore listed. I booted back into the LSI GUI and I can see my original virtual drive, RAID5 array and four physical drives.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vsan physical server

I'm doing some research to learn vsan. I did not understand some topics. I guess I should buy a compatible server for vsan. I have a scenario in my mind, for example, if I buy at least 3 vsan compatible physical servers. If I buy 2 x250 GB SATA disks for ESXi installation and 10x250 GB SSD disks on each of these servers for vsan. how do i install it?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

how can I create private IP and public IP

How can I create private IP and public IP in workstation pro. Expect a moderator to move your thread to the area for Workstation Pro, since you are not using the vSphere Management SDK. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. With VMware Workstation Pro you can create additional virtual networks using the Virtual...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Move vCenter to another server within vCenter Server 7 Essentials

Is it possible to move (migrate) vCenter VM to another ESXi server (the same cluster) when I work,with vCenter Essentials version ?. I can move VM to another server but only when VM is stoped, but when vCenter VM is stopped I can't use vCenter. Unfortunately not. In order to...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: ESXI 3.5 installation file

We are looking for esxi 3.5 version software , can anyone help with that ?. I don’t know if VMware still make the binaries available, if they do it would probably only be for customers who have an active support contract. Oh, and there’s no need to post 2 threads,...
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
vmware.com

Disable start VM if host does not have resources

Could i ask something about VMware vCenter Server 6.7. It possible setup restriction or user rights about starting VMs, if host resources (RAM, CPU) are less than 10% or less than 10 GHz/20 GB RAM left. Because our users dont respect host resources and start vms even if host doesnt...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Trial or eval versions of the products in VMware Horizon infrastructure

I wonder if there are some sort of trial or evaluation versions of the products in the following list. I understand that some of them are available. I'm going a VMware Horizon course on the Pluralsight.com site and the course is building on the products in the following list:. identity-manager.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Request for comments about what buying and upgrading benefits me and a strategy.

Scenario 1: I have two hosts. Each have a Windows 2003 Server Std. VM (which were free at the time at the data center) on each host, with one UNIX host on one side and two on the other. The Windows 2003 Server Std. machines use their schedulers to run scripts on the UNIX machines to report on needed updates, when volumes are getting full, several other parameters, and project NFS volumes to cross backup the UNIX hosts to the opposite host's Windows NFS share via ghetto-vcb.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Import-VApp cmdlet takes much time to deploy VMs

Hi @LucD I have powershell script that automates vm deployment in multiple esxi machines simultaneously, my .ovf files are located in another system which acts as a storage repository. my source is located at. $vmpath = "\\10.9X.9X.XX\Folder\ONTAPADM\ONTAPADM, CV6\Jumphost\Jumphost.ovf" Below line is the command to deploy VM:. Import-VApp -Source $vmpath -Name...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Support for Win10 21H2 on Horizon 7.13.1

Hello. Was wondering if there is any word about support for Win10 21H2 SAC on Horizon 7.13.1. https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2149393 doesn't list anything for Win10 21H2 and hasn't been updated since 6/7/2021. Thank you,. Paul M.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Where to find API documentation for vsphere-automation-sdk-python

I'm trying to understand what methods are possible in the vsphere-automation-sdk-python. import requests import urllib3 from vmware.vapi.vsphere.client import create_vsphere_client session = requests.session() # Disable cert verification for demo purpose. # This is not recommended in a production environment. session.verify = False # Disable the secure connection warning for demo purpose. # This is not recommended in a production environment. urllib3.disable_warnings(urllib3.exceptions.InsecureRequestWarning) # Connect to a vCenter Server using username and password vsphere_client = create_vsphere_client(server='<vc_ip>', username='<vc_username>', password='<vc_password>', session=session) # List all VMs inside the vCenter Server vsphere_client.vcenter.VM.list() # How do I know what to do with vsphere_client?
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Elastic Announces Streamlined Data Integrations to Enhance Cloud Search Experiences

Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced enhancements across the Elastic Search Platform and its solutions. The general availability of dozens of prebuilt Elastic Agent data integrations extends visibility into complex and distributed cloud-native services, enabling users to more quickly solve their data challenges, improve operational efficiency, and, ultimately, provide a better customer experience. New capabilities also include observability tooling for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines with integrations with Ansible, now generally available.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

vRA 8.6 - Ansible Tower - Inventory Placement or osType Windows methods?

For Ansible Open Source, there are Ansible resource properties for 'what group' to add a hostname to, or to run a playbook via WinRM by specifying the osType parameter as 'Windows'. Ansible Tower (AWX in our case) does not support either of these properties. It appears that new hostnames just...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Create a new VM from old VM

We are running windows 2003 VM on Esxi 5.1 environment. We have VMware vSphere Essentials Plus Bundle. We are running some application on this VM which we have to keep for business needs. Also this server is running Domain controller services and we want to decommission the AD services. Is...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Cannot connect to guest, but host has can access internet

I upgraded lately to Workstation 16 and I have huge problems with connectivity and I am already kind of frutrated from the issue. The problem: I have ubuntu 20.04 runnig the latest Vmware tools and the newest version of Workstation. Guest can ping host (192.168.67.2) and it can access internet through NAT network adapter but host cannot access guest at all - no ping reply or TCP connection possible.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: How to run vCheck script as a scheduled task?

I can run vCheck straight form Powershell no problem. However when I add it to a scheduled task I get an email that returns nothing but the following:. I of course have many more host etc than this. My task has the following settings:. script:. C:\Windows\SysWOW64\WindowsPowerShell\v1.0\powershell.exe. arguments:. "C:\scripts\vCheck-vSphere-master\DC2\vCheck.ps1" I have...
COMPUTERS

