Local VSAN Services, please help define local

Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced enhancements across the Elastic Search Platform and its solutions. The general availability of dozens of prebuilt Elastic Agent data integrations extends visibility into complex and distributed cloud-native services, enabling users to more quickly solve their data challenges, improve operational efficiency, and, ultimately, provide a better customer experience. New capabilities also include observability tooling for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines with integrations with Ansible, now generally available.
