Local VSAN Services, please help define local

I had added a second array to my LSI controller and within the new RAID5 array two drives failed. This array had no vm's in it yet. After the two drives failed the alarm was going off. I didn't think two drives failed at the same time and I was tired of hearing the alarm so I made the dumb mistake of accessing the LSI GUI and deleted the virtual drive containing the new but unused array. This left my original array and virtual drive in the LSI GUI. Once I booted ESXi again I noticed I had no datastore listed. I booted back into the LSI GUI and I can see my original virtual drive, RAID5 array and four physical drives.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO