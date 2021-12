"Woke" and "Cancel"...are we tired of these words yet?. I sure am. Here's what I'm reading a lot from all sides... Either you're with me or against me. Either you agree with me or you are trying to cancel me. Either you have awoken to see the inadequacies of your arguments, or you are forever cursed to live in the shadows of your own ignorance.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO