The Fort Morgan Times is accepting children’s letters to Santa for possible publication in a special section before Christmas, but the deadline is fast approaching. Santa is a longtime subscriber to The Fort Morgan Times, and every year he watches for the letters the newspaper gathers and publishes so that he knows just what good, little Morgan County girls and boys are hoping to receive from him for Christmas. All the letters received get forwarded on to him by the newspaper, but Santa said he particularly enjoys reading them in The Times.

FORT MORGAN, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO