ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK Groups Want Rights for Care-home Visitors During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Mary Chapman
alzheimersnewstoday.com
 6 days ago

A coalition of dementia organizations is calling on the U.K. government to help care-home residents maintain physical contact with loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Called One Dementia Voice, the coalition acknowledges the difficulties of balancing the risk of COVID-19 against the potential harm done by isolation. However, it is seeking...

alzheimersnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe During Pregnancy, UK Data Shows

- The analysis showed that the rate of stillbirth was very similar for vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. A similar proportion was also seen for babies born with low birthweight. The data showed a small increase in premature births in the vaccinated population, but the team believes that this is due to the slightly different populations eligible for the vaccine – older and more-at-risk people got theirs first, and such groups are in general at higher risk of premature delivery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
carehomeprofessional.com

Northern Ireland to consider care home COVID-19 response inquiry

A public inquiry into the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in care homes in Northern Ireland is to be considered. Health Minister Robin Swann (pictured) said a Northern Ireland specific inquiry could be considered once the scope of the UK-wide inquiry which is expected in the spring is made clear, the Belfast Telegraph reported.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Care home residents allowed only three visitors under new Covid guidance

The Government has announced a package of measures to protect the social care sector from the spread of the Omicron variant. Care home residents will be allowed only three visitors and one essential care worker under updated Government guidance announced as part of new measures to protect the sector from the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
carehomeprofessional.com

Three-visitor limit ‘very likely’ in care homes, report

The government is “very likely” to introduce a three-visitor limit on care home visits as part of its response to the Omicron threat this Christmas, it has been reported. A source told the Daily Telegraph the move to limit visitors was “still awaiting ministerial clearance” and “could still be vetoed by Number 10”.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Uk#One Dementia Voice
BBC

Covid: Care home visitors cut to three to slow Omicron spread

Care home residents in England will be allowed only three visitors and an essential care giver under new guidance to slow the spread of Omicron. The Department of Health said the measures, which begin on Wednesday, were "to balance the current Covid-19 risk and the need to keep people safe".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government website wrongly tells people to wait six months for Covid booster jab

The government website is incorrectly informing over-40s that they need to wait at least six months after their second Covid vaccine dose to receive a booster jab.This is despite a change in guidance from the UK’s vaccination watchdog, announced at the end of last month, that said booster doses should be offered at a minimum of three months after completion of the primary course.Originally, people were told to wait six months before getting a third dose, but the arrival of the omicron variant pushed the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to shorten the waiting period.The error is located...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or who develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
2 On Your Side

Food pantries adapt during COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Our Food 2 Families drive is Friday, December 3, and this year the need for donations is huge. Ahead of Friday, we wanted to see what the biggest needs are. warehouse and a food pantry to find out what types of donations are needed. "There is a...
BUFFALO, NY
carehomeprofessional.com

The Access Group wins award for COVID-19 pandemic response

The Access Group has won a prestigious award for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the care sector after quickly adapting its efforts towards supporting the sector. The business technology specialist’s health and social care division, which provides software solutions for more than 10,500 care locations across the UK, won the award for the best response to the COVID-19 emergency at the Care Sector Supplier Awards at The Hurlingham Club in London last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Decline in infectious conjunctivitis during COVID-19 pandemic

(HealthDay)—There was a population-wide decrease in the rate of infectious conjunctivitis in association with public health interventions adopted to curb COVID-19, according to a study published online Nov. 18 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Juan M. Lavista Ferres, from Microsoft Corporation in Redmond, Washington, and colleagues examined whether internet search interest and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Type 2 Diabetes During the COVID-19 Pandemic: A 2021 Special Report

Part of managing type 2 diabetes involves eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly. The pandemic has made it more difficult to do both. O ver 34 million Americans are living with diabetes — and up to 95 percent of them have type 2, according to the National Diabetes Statistics Report from 2020. Managing type 2 diabetes is complex under “normal” circumstances. Add in a global pandemic, and it becomes even more challenging.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

US adults' blood pressure levels increased during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is associated with higher blood pressure levels among middle-aged adults across the U.S., according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation. According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Parents warn Government against e-safety complacency after daughter’s suicide

The parents of a 15-year-old autistic girl who died by suicide after a school did not monitor her online activity have said what happened was a “catastrophic failure” as they warned the Department for Education against complacency.Frances-Rose Thomas, known as Frankie, took her own life at home in Witley, Surrey on September 25 2018 after reading a story on a school iPad with no filter earlier that day, in which a character had died by suicide.The inquest into her death heard that while attending Stepping Stones school, in Hindhead, Frankie was allowed unfiltered access to an iPad despite having...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Systemic inflammation and emotional responses during the COVID-19 pandemic

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on population mental health is of global concern. Inflammatory processes are thought to contribute to mental ill-health, but their role in experiences of psychological distress during the pandemic has not been investigated. We tested the hypothesis that elevated inflammatory biomarkers (high-sensitivity plasma C-reactive protein [CRP] and plasma fibrinogen) measured pre-pandemic would be positively predictive of increased depressive symptoms experienced during the pandemic. Data were analysed from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA), with 3574 individuals aged >50 for CRP and 3314 for fibrinogen measured in waves 8 (2016/17) or 9 (2018/19). Depressive symptoms were measured with a short version of the Centre for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale (CES-D) pre-pandemic (2016"“2019) and during the pandemic (June/July 2020). Participants with higher baseline CRP concentrations had 40% higher odds of developing depressive symptoms during the pandemic (ORadjusted"‰="‰1.40, 95% CI 1.12"“1.73, p"‰="‰0.003) after full adjustment. Fibrinogen concentrations were also associated with depressive symptoms during the pandemic (ORadjusted"‰="‰1.23, 95% CI 1.04"“1.46, p"‰="‰0.019), but this association was no longer significant after controlling for lifestyle factors (smoking status, alcohol consumption and physical activity). In this large population study, systemic inflammation measured 1"“3 years pre-pandemic was associated with greater depressed mood during the early months of the pandemic. This finding is consistent with the hypothesis that higher levels of inflammation increase the vulnerability of older people to impaired mental health in the presence of the widespread stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Burlington Free Press

UVM Medical Center tightens rules for visitors during surge of COVID-19 cases

People visiting loved ones at the University of Vermont Medical Center will need to abide by some stricter rules because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The new policies went into effect Dec. 7, according to a hospital news release. The policies restrict the number of visitors per patient, when and where they must wear facial coverings, and where they can wait in the building. Masks have been required throughout the pandemic to enter the hospital.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy