Sydney Engel, founder of Engel Burman, has died. He was 98. Expanding his business through a reputation for hard work, efficiency, and performance, Engel grew his area of expertise from insulation, to include roofing, siding, and oil burner conversions. Lending institutions so heavily depended on Engel to improve properties, they began to refer business to the company, requiring, at one point, 15 salesman to work from Sydney’s Brooklyn basement office/apartment to handle the orders.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO