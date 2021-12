Gran Turismo 7 has some new gameplay footage released by Sony, and the video shows an uninterrupted flying lap of the Deep Forest Raceway. The camera angle is from a cockpit view giving players a very good representation of what it is like to drive a car. You can see the camera bounce and react pretty realistically to bumps as the lap goes on. In addition there is a lot of focus on the sound as you hear tyres against the tarmac and the roar of engines of the driver’s car, and the racers around them. Plus the visuals for Gran Turismo 7 look stunning.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO