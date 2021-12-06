New York State Fair Announces Musical Act For 2022 Fair

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Thursday it is dropping the Sackler family name from its galleries. The Met says this decision affects seven exhibition spaces. The museum and the families of Dr. Mortimer Sackler and Dr. Raymond Sackler say they have mutually agreed to the move. The Sacklers, major benefactors of the museum, made their fortune as owners of Purdue Pharma. The drug company is accused of fueling the opioid crisis.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO