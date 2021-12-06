ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

By Lauran Neergaard, AP Medical Writer, Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDNXY_0dFSRU4y00

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

The same way you guard against COVID-19 caused by any other variant: Get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, get a booster if you’re eligible and step up other precautions you may have relaxed, like wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.

For all the attention omicron is getting, the overwhelming cause of infections and deaths in many places remains the extra-contagious delta variant.

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

“Delta is the real risk right now. Omicron is an uncertain threat,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, told The Associated Press. Regardless of the coronavirus type, Collins said “we do know what to do.”

It will take a few weeks to learn key aspects about this latest variant, including whether it’s more contagious, causes more severe illness or evades immunity — and if so, how by much.

In the meantime, “what we need to do is add more layers of protection,” says Dr. Julie Vaishampayan of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. That’s especially important with holiday travel and gatherings around the corner.

IN Focus: Former health commissioner on impact of Omicron variant, rising COVID numbers

A booster shot is one of those layers. The added dose triggers a big jump in virus-fighting antibodies. Even if the antibodies don’t prove quite as effective against omicron as they are against other variants, simply having more of them might compensate — in addition to bolstering protection against delta.

In addition to masking, avoiding crowds and improving ventilation, testing is another protective step. That’s recommended for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or was potentially exposed to the virus. But it also could help ensure safety before holiday gatherings, even if everyone attending has been vaccinated, Vaishampayan says.

______

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series . Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Said Do This Now to Protect Against the New Variant

The new coronavirus mutation—called Omicron—is stoking fear and confusion, as experts have urged caution but admit it's still too early to tell how dangerous it is. Should you be masking up more often? Changing your holiday travel plans? To help you stay your safest, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke on MSNBC with Craig Melvin. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTHR

Doctor urges people to get vaccinated as omicron variant nears US

INDIANAPOLIS — Not a lot is known about the new omicron variant of COVID-19. But health care professionals know one thing: it’s different. “It’s got a lot of new changes to its genetic structure. I think it’s something like 30 or 31 mutations compared to the earlier viruses. I think most people were expecting that any new variant would be a version of delta, but it’s not. It’s actually very different,” said Dr. Paul Calkins, the associate chief medical executive at IU Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

CDC: COVID-19 Omicron is in the US

The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been identified in America, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed today. A coronavirus infection in California was diagnosed as the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) using genomic sequencing at the University of California, San Francisco. Image: Crocothery / Shutterstock.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
Palm Beach Daily News

Is it the flu, a cold, or the omicron variant? How to know, and when to get tested for COVID

Sneezing? Feeling congested? Coughing? Are these signs of flu season, a cold or allergies, or are they symptoms of COVID-19's rapidly spreading omicron variant? (Or delta, delta's still out there...) Without testing, it is difficult to determine whether the congestion is more than the flu, but either way, don't panic, say medical experts, just take proper...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Weather#The Associated Press#Covid#Delta#Ap
WFMY NEWS2

Omicron variant now in United States, what you need to know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has reached the United States. The person who contracted this strain is said to be a fully vaccinated individual who just recently traveled to South Africa. They are in California self-quarantining with mild symptoms. The omicron variant was classified by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HuffingtonPost

What Are The Most Common Symptoms Of The Omicron Variant Right Now?

World health leaders are warning that omicron, the new COVID variant discovered in late November, could cause a global surge in new cases with “severe consequences.” Researchers around the world are working tirelessly to learn everything they can about this newest iteration of the virus, which boasts a “Frankenstein mix” of mutations, including more than 30 on the all-important spike protein.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
CBS News

We asked a former acting CDC director about the Omicron variant. Here's what he said

With at least 16 states now reporting cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, there's still much more we don't know about the spread of the latest COVID-19 strain. So what does this mean for families and the fight against COVID-19? Here's what Dr. Richard Besser, former acting CDC director and president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told "Face the Nation."
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

CDC zeroes in on anime convention to understand omicron variant

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reached out to tens of thousands of people who attended a recent anime convention in Manhattan as it works to understand the risks of the Covid-19 omicron variant. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House media briefing Tuesday that...
INDIA
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

FOX59

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy