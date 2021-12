Halo Infinite’s campaign doesn’t launch for a couple more days yet, but the pixel counters at various techie YouTube channels are already doing their jobs, and the results are interesting. We already brought you an early comparison of the Xbox Series X and Series S, but now we have a comparison of all the available platforms. Surprisingly, the Xbox One X actually comes out significantly ahead of the Xbox Series S, at least where resolution is concerned. If you’ve got around 20 minutes to spare, you can check out the full Halo Infinite analysis courtesy of YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBit, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO