Tippett Calls Out Oilers’ Weaknesses After Lopsided Loss to Kings

By Brian Swane
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lot about the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-1 defeat to their Pacific Division rival, the Los Angeles Kings, at Rogers Place on Sunday (Dec. 5) that could raise a coach’s ire. It was the most lopsided loss of the season for the Oilers, whose previous largest margin of...

LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Oilers: 16 - 6 - 0 (32 pts) Kings: 9 - 9 - 4 (23 pts) In the nine Kings wins this season the team has averaged 3.8 goals per game. In the 13 losses (including extra time), the Kings have averaged 1.9 goals per game.
GAME RECAP: Kings 5, Oilers 1

EDMONTON, AB - Checkmate. Darnell Nurse found the back of the net for his first goal of the season in his return to action and Mikko Koskinen stopped 34 of 39 shots but Adrian Kempe's multi-goal effort lifted the Kings to a 5-1 win over the Oilers Sunday at Rogers Place.
LA Kings Insider

Game Thread – Kings @ Oilers, 12/5

SOG: LAK – 39 EDM – 22 PP: LAK – 3/6 EDM – 0/2. 1. LAK – Rasmus Kupari (3) – (Trevor Moore, Lias Andersson) – 2:01. 2. LAK – Adrian Kempe (9) – (Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty) – 1:42. 3. EDM – Darnell Nurse (1) – (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach...
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 5, Oilers 1 – Doughty, McLellan

The LA Kings got back to winning ways, as they opened a short two-game trip to Canada with a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings scored three goals on the power play, all late in the third period, in tonight’s victory. The Kings got three points from defenseman Drew Doughty, and two goals from Adrian Kempe, to go along with a 21-save victory from Jonathan Quick.
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Ugly Loss to Kings May Be Just What Team Needs

When asked by media Sunday (Dec. 5) after his team was beaten 5-1 by the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said it’s never a blessing in disguise to lose, which is exactly what anyone in his position would say. No coach will entertain the notion that a loss has the slightest of bright sides under any circumstance.
oilersnation.com

GDB 23.0 Wrap Up: Another garbage effort by Oilers leads to 5-1 loss to the LA Kings

Was anyone else like me and just hoping the Oilers would find a way to start this game on time? I don’t know what it is about their slow starts this year (and every year), but it’s really throwing a hitch in our giddy-up when the boys find themselves down by a goal or more before the game is even 10 minutes old. I know the boys were sporting a 16-6 record coming into this one — people tend to point that out a lot if you’re critical — but they’re running a real risk of having that start to even out unless they can buck this trend of only showing up for the third period. Yet, as much as we all hoped and talked about how important it was for the Oilers to finally figure out what time the game started, it was the Kings that opened the scoring only two minutes in after another sloppy play by Edmonton in their own zone led to an odd-man rush against. To punctuate how bad the Oilers have been early in games this year, LA’s goal marked the 14th time in 23 games that the Oilers gave up the first goal of the night, and I’m starting to think that someone needs to get hired or fired to fix this problem. I mean, the boys had only two shots on net at the midway point of the first period and I don’t have to explain to anyone reading this why that’s nowhere near good enough.
WNCT

Aho scores twice for Hurricanes in 3-1 victory over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive win. Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 12-3-1 on the road, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the only goal […]
NHL
