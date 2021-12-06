ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Kali River Rapids Reopening Set Back to Before Christmas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being briefly delayed to January 3, 2022, the reopening of Kali River Rapids at...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Installing COVID-19 Passport Requirement This Month

As the world continues to endure and recover from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions are being lifted and imposed on a regular basis in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. For Disney Parks and its partners like The Oriental Land Company that operates Tokyo Disney Resort,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Christmas#Animal Kingdom#Wdwnt#Wdw News
Inside the Magic

Disney Resellers At It Again, Now Selling Items From ATTRACTIONS

‘Tis the season to be jolly and buy special gifts for loved ones in time for Christmas. Merchandise in Disney Parks has always brought joy to children and adults alike, with Guests able to purchase exclusive items not found anywhere else. Now it seems online resellers are taking the ‘exclusive’...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Adds Amazing Surprise Perk For Guests This December

If you were sad that you were not able to purchase or afford a Disney Very Merriest After Hours ticket this year but still wanted to join in on the holiday cheer, there is some good news in the air!. The Walt Disney World Resort has not had any parades...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Cancels Show After Donald Duck “Falls”, Left Stuck Under Stage

While the Disney Parks tend to do a fantastic job creating entertainment for Guests, especially when it comes to their stage shows, things can always go wrong. Although this does not often happen, when it does, Disney does their best to make the show go on. But of course, there are instances in which the circumstances cause for the show to come to a stop if there is a technical aspect causing an issue, or perhaps a performer who cannot go on.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World Has STOPPED Selling Annual Passes

With the 50th anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World in full swing, Guests have been flocking back to enjoy the magic. Disney relaunched the beloved Annual Pass program back on September 8, after a long pause during the pandemic. Now, it seems Walt Disney World’s Annual Passes have been too...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
disneydining.com

Magic Kingdom Will Close VERY Early in Late January

When you are visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, an essential part of planning the perfect vacation will be knowing what the Park hours are for Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — and even the water parks if you plan on visiting those. Disney World typically releases its Park hours about six months in advance, so Guests can see what Parks will work best for the days that they are visiting.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Changes Massive Perk Schedule For Deluxe Resort Guests

If you have been to Disney World as of late and stayed at a Deluxe Resort, you likely have experienced the perk of having Extended Evening Theme Park Hours. For Guests who want to stay at Magic Kingdom or EPCOT for hours after closing, staying at a Deluxe Resort is your best bet. The new perk was recently added in September and allows Guests to stay at both parks after close — sometimes that schedule extends from 10:00 p.m. to midnight! EPCOT has since always been a Monday option for the Extended Evening Hours and Magic Kingdom on Wednesdays. Now, we can see that on February 4th, there will be a shift! Right now, we can only see the schedule through to February 4, so it will be interesting to see if the following Friday follows the new schedule or reverts to the old one.
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Disney World Is Finally Making Changes To The Worst Part Of Its Theme Parks

Disney World is always changing. Some areas in Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios feel fresh and new while others do feel tired. In recent months, one of those latter areas got rid of what was possibly the worst ride in any Disney park: Primeval Whirl. Now, it looks as if that area is getting at least some sort of revamp thanks to some news a new permit has been filed.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

9 NEW Things We Found Out in Disney World in November

Ah, November. It’s the month of Thanksgiving and (most importantly) the month where most of the big holiday decorations arrive in Disney World! We learned a LOT this month, shared some more tips about using Genie+, and even saw a celebrity or two!. As we prepare for Christmas and the...
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Disney Implementing Controversial Change to Disneyland This Week

Disneyland has a new change coming to the park this week. Collider reported that Disney will begin to implement Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Disney Genie+ seems to be the company's replacement for the much-beloved Fast Past. Although, the service does come with a fee. As...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Star Wars Hyperspace Loungefly Backpack Takes Off at Disney Springs

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Pin collectors rejoice! There’s a new and rather minimalistic Loungefly themed to those iconic moments when a ship jumps to hyperspace, and it has a special front pocket for displaying all your pins from a galaxy far, far away.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy