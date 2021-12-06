Kali River Rapids Reopening Set Back to Before Christmas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

If you have been to Disney World as of late and stayed at a Deluxe Resort, you likely have experienced the perk of having Extended Evening Theme Park Hours. For Guests who want to stay at Magic Kingdom or EPCOT for hours after closing, staying at a Deluxe Resort is your best bet. The new perk was recently added in September and allows Guests to stay at both parks after close — sometimes that schedule extends from 10:00 p.m. to midnight! EPCOT has since always been a Monday option for the Extended Evening Hours and Magic Kingdom on Wednesdays. Now, we can see that on February 4th, there will be a shift! Right now, we can only see the schedule through to February 4, so it will be interesting to see if the following Friday follows the new schedule or reverts to the old one.

TRAVEL ・ 15 DAYS AGO