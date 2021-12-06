ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins Recall John Moore and Jack Ahcan; Assign Oskar Steen

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 6, that the team has recalled defensemen John Moore and Jack Ahcan from Providence and assigned forward Oskar Steen. Moore, 30, has one goals and four assists for five points in nine AHL games with Providence this season....

www.nhl.com

NHL

