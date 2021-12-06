Bruins Recall John Moore and Jack Ahcan; Assign Oskar Steen

BOSTON – The results have been mixed for young Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan in his NHL stints to this point in Boston. The 24-year-old puck-mover was a minus-3 without any points in three games with the Black and Gold last season while posting a goal and 10 points in 19 games with the Providence Bruins last season. It appeared at times that the size and strength of NHL players was giving the 5-foot-8, 178-pounder some trouble the first time around, and the dynamic offensive game was more hidden than readily apparent.

