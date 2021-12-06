ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Fauci on the importance of boosters as the Omicron variant spreads

abccolumbia.com
 6 days ago

CNN– New stricter travel rules are now in effect for international travelers. This comes as the Omicron variant spreads across the country. Nearly all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, must have a negative COVID-19 test...

www.abccolumbia.com

