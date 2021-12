Gameplay has come in for Clockwork Aquario, the previously lost arcade game that will now be appearing on Switch in December. The long thought lost arcade treasure by the legendary Westone team is finally being brought to light after 30 years! In cooperation with Strictly Limited games, the unfinished ROM has been dug up and finished with the input of the original developers. The beautiful pixel art was at the top of its class at the time and has lost nothing of its charm over the years.

