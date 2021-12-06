Technically True Memes & Jokes That We Really Can't Argue With

Kyle Rittenhouse said that he regrets going to Kenosha, where he killed two people, the very trip that earned him praise as a hero from the right. “Well, hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there,” he said Monday on the podcast You Are Here from right-wing media company the Blaze. “Can’t change that. But I defended myself and that’s what happened.” Rittenhouse was acquitted of homicide and attempted homicide after shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring one other during unrest at a racial justice protest last summer. Because both Huber and Rosenbaum served...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO