No supplemental discipline expected for Oilers star Connor McDavid

By Gavin Lee
 2 days ago
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

According to Mark Spector of Sportsnet, the Department of Player Safety is not expected to issue any supplementary discipline to Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid for his hit on Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe last night. McDavid was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the play.

McDavid, who is not exactly known for his physical play, has actually received supplementary discipline in the past. In 2019 he was suspended two games for his elbow on Nick Leddy and last season he was fined for a similar hit on Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

This time he won’t miss any games, which is an important outcome for the Oilers after the team has dropped two straight. They were beaten 5-1 by the Kings last night and lost 4-3 to the last place Seattle Kraken last Friday. While they’re still firmly in a playoff position, the team couldn’t afford to lose McDavid for any length of time.

Oilers cancel practice, add Cody Ceci to COVID protocol

The Edmonton Oilers have canceled Tuesday’s practice for precautionary reasons after Cody Ceci was placed in the COVID protocol. The team is currently scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night. Interestingly, Duncan Keith has also been moved to injured reserve, despite making an appearance on the ice yesterday. The team has recalled Markus Niemelainen in the meantime.
Oilers to welcome back a number of injured players this week

The Western Conference-leading Edmonton Oilers had a number of names back at practice on Monday, but head coach Dave Tippett was quick to qualify these appearances. As the Oilers look to stay hot and cement themselves as the team to beat out west, they want to be at full strength and are heading in the right direction. However, some players are further along than others in their recoveries.
Oilers reportedly looking to add defenseman, goaltender

The Edmonton Oilers are on the lookout to add some defensive help and would like to add another goaltender, reports ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. Edmonton is a bit short-handed on the back end at the moment with both Duncan Keith and Slater Koekkoek injured and Cody Ceci currently in COVID protocol. That has resulted in Philip Broberg and Markus Niemelainen both being recalled from AHL Bakersfield. While that works as a short-term solution, getting another proven piece into the mix would certainly help their fortunes.
Arizona Sports

McDavid, Draisaitl score 2 each to power Oilers past Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Wednesday night. Draisaitl has 10 goals in his last eight games, and McDavid got right back in the scoring column after his season-long, 17-game point streak ended in a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Dallas.
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers' two-headed monster of McDavid and Draisaitl puts on a desert clinic

You could say, “Sure, they only beat the Arizona Coyotes.”. But we would counter with, “Yes, but they did it with the entire left side of their defence on the injury list, in the second of back-to-back games.”. Then you could say, “Ya but, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl carried...
kingstonthisweek.com

OILER NOTES: Draisaitl and McDavid a sight for sore eyes in Arizona

Alain Tourigny is a hockey coach first, but a close-second fan. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. So, while Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid beat up his Arizona Coyotes with eight points Wednesday, the former Canadian world junior team boss had to admit he’s drawn to their brilliance. And probably wishing he had one of them on his team, too, but he doesn’t have anybody in their constellation.
oilersnation.com

A look inside Connor McDavid’s Edmonton home

“Hey, my name’s Connor McDavid and welcome to my crib.”. If you grew up watching television in the 2000s, you’d know exactly where that line comes from. While MTV popularized taking celebrities through their homes and showing off all that there is, plenty of others have done so in the past.
thefocus.news

Who is Lauren Kyle? Age and career of Connor McDavid's gf explored

NHL player Connor McDavid and his girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, welcomed fans into their stunning home with an Architectural Digest tour, leaving viewers curious about Kyle and her career. How old is she and what does she do for a living?. Forget MTV Cribs, Architectural Digest gives the best celeb house...
Reuters

Connor McDavid's 4 points lead Oilers past Penguins

Connor McDavid registered three assists, two on goals by Zach Hyman, and added an empty-netter, as the Edmonton Oilers broke open a tie game in the third period for a 5-2 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. With the game tied 2-2 after two periods, Kailer Yamamoto...
Sportsnet.ca

McDavid, Oilers find another gear late as Crosby, Penguins fade

EDMONTON -- It was billed as Sidney Crosby versus Connor McDavid. And let’s face it: it will always be that way when Edmonton and Pittsburgh meet, until the day Sid hangs ‘em up. But as the game wore on the fight -- with Crosby’s season parsed by a recovery from...
McDavid, Oilers defeat Jarry, Penguins

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Zach Hyman scored two goals, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves for Edmonton (16-5-0), which has won three in a row and five of six.
markerzone.com

SIDNEY CROSBY COMPLIMENTS CONNOR MCDAVID'S GROWTH IN HIS GAME

Prior to their first meeting in nearly two years, Pittsburgh Penguins captain talked with Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com about tonight's opponent, Connor McDavid and the growth of his game. "He's playing at such a high level, and when someone is playing at the level he's at, it's hard to think...
kingstonthisweek.com

Rare Crosby vs. McDavid matchup for Oilers is NHL appointment viewing

Connor McDavid will be playing his 428th NHL game Wednesday, into his seventh season, and this will only be the eighth time he’s been on the ice against Sidney Crosby. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. They’ve been in the same league, but...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Penguins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, & Kings

This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
Yardbarker

Connor McDavid Proves His Value as the Oilers’ Captain

One of the interesting things about the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins last night was that new Oiler Zach Hyman scored the first hat trick of his NHL career. Well, actually he didn’t. Instead, a successful challenge by Penguins’ head coach Mike Sullivan on an offside call negated the goal and rendered Hyman sitting with only two goals instead of three goals. Obviously, it was disappointing for the first-year Oilers’ player who’s become such a stellar sidekick for Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid.
Pgh Hockey Now

McDavid Scores Four Points, Oilers Outclass Penguins 5-2

Whether intentional or not, coaches gave the hockey world a head-to-head matchup between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. The all-time great Crosby and great-in-waiting McDavid didn’t disappoint as both notched assists and offensive chances shortly after the opening puck drop. The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-8-5) kept the puck from the Edmonton Oilers (16-5-0) in the second period, but Edmonton filled the net in the first and third periods to beat the Penguins 5-2.
