BTS announces hiatus for time to 'recharge'

By Kalhan Rosenblatt
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperstar K-pop band BTS announced they will be taking an "extended period of rest" after their upcoming shows. The rest time, announced in a tweet on Sunday, is the group's second hiatus since 2019. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official...

allkpop.com

BTS wrap up the final day of 'Permission To Dance On Stage - LA' and announce their next concert stop, Seoul

On the evening December 2 PST, BTS wrapped up their final show for 'Permission To Dance On Stage - LA'!. For this final show, which was also streamed online worldwide, BTS welcomed Coldplay as guest performers and delivered a wild live stage of "My Universe". The 'Permission To Dance On Stage - LA' show ran for four days from November 27-28, and December 1-2, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. During the four days, fans got to see BTS perform "Butter" with Megan Thee Stallion, and also reunite with their good friend Halsey, who attended the concert as a fan.
THEATER & DANCE
themusicuniverse.com

BTS announces second extended break

BTS has announced it’s once again taking an extended break, the second in the K-pop boy band’s history. The break is scheduled to begin following the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. The sextet just wrapped BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, a four night stand at LA’s SoFi Stadium last week. The band, which initially took an extended break in 2019, decided to regroup in order to engage its fans during the pandemic.
THEATER & DANCE
WUSA

BTS Members All Have Their Own Instagram Accounts After Announcing Hiatus

BTS created a stir among their fans on Monday, when all seven members launched their own Instagram accounts after announcing they were taking a much needed break as a band. On Sunday, Big Hit Music, which manages the group, took to social media to announce that the band will be taking an "extended period of rest" when their announced engagements are concluded. Just hours later, members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V all launched separate Instagram accounts. Each member already has over 13 million followers -- with V being the most followed member -- while BTS' Instagram account has over 54 million followers. Check out their accounts below. Suga has a verified account, though has no posts as of press time. He previously posted, but deleted it.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Jungkook
Person
J Hope
Marietta Daily Journal

After sold-out SoFi shows, BTS is taking a vacation to recharge for ‘a new chapter’

LOS ANGELES — BTS has announced plans to take an “official extended period of rest” after playing Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium and iHeart Radio’s 2021 Jingle Ball tour. In a Sunday memo to fans titled “Announcement on BTS’ Vacation,” the group’s record label, Bighit Music, explained that band members V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope are preparing for the release of a “new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter,’” as well as a March concert appearance in their native Seoul, South Korea.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

BTS Is Taking an 'Extended' Break

BTS will be taking an "extended period of rest." "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," Big Hit wrote. "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Bighit Music#Rm Jungkook
US Magazine

BTS Is Taking Their 1st Break Since 2019: It’s a ‘Chance to Get Re-Inspired and Recharge’

BTS is taking a break — but it’s not a breakup. The K-Pop boy band announced that they are taking an “extended period of rest” after a busy year. Big Hit Music, the pop group’s managing group, shared the news via Twitter on Sunday, December 5, letting fans know that the group taking a much-deserved vacation after they “complete their official scheduled events,” including their upcoming 2021 Jingle Ball tour dates.
MUSIC
tucsonpost.com

BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family

Seoul [South Korea], December 7 (ANI/Global Economic): Some members of K-pop supergroup BTS returned to Incheon International Airport on December 6 after the world tour concert in Los Angeles. BTS will have an official long vacation from the 6th and spend time with family. This is BTS' second long-term vacation...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

BTS Members Launch Individual Instagram Accounts Amid ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Announcement

The K-pop stars will be taking a break from the end of the year until 2022. BTS is using their “extended period of rest” to share tidbits of their life on Instagram. On Monday (Dec. 6), all seven BTS members made individual accounts on the social media app, and have already amassed a significant amount of followers in the few hours their pages have been live.
THEATER & DANCE
prweek.com

BTS band members join Instagram: Here are their first posts

K-pop phenomenon BTS’ band members are already breaking records on Instagram. After quietly launching their own individual Instagram accounts between Sunday and Monday, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga and RM are attracting 13 to 14 million followers each. Band member V has attracted the most followers (14.8 million), breaking...
INTERNET
UPI News

BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will return on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week. The Late Late Show said Monday that BTS will perform its hit song "Butter" during the show's 1,000th episode celebration Wednesday. In addition, BTS Crosswalk, a concert in the...
THEATER & DANCE
TODAY.com

Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’

It’s Trendsday Wednesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, and Justin Sylvester joins Jenna Bush Hager with some big boy band news: K-pop superstars BTS are taking time off to recharge. He also talks about why stars such as John Legend like Las Vegas residencies so much: “They don’t want to be on the road anymore.”Dec. 8, 2021.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Watch BTS Hit the Dance Floor With ‘Butter’ on ‘Corden’

BTS transformed The Late Late Show into a nightclub with a lively performance of their hit single “Butter.” The appearance, which featured a light-up dance floor, was in celebration of the late night show’s 1,000th episode. The group’s performance comes on the heels of their four-night concert...
THEATER & DANCE
NBC News

NBC News

