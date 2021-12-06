ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pastor’s Corner

stjpc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the second Sunday of Advent, we focus on John the Baptist, one of the great prophets in the story of salvation. He prepared the people to receive Jesus by asking them to repent. John the Baptist proclaimed and called for attention when he said: “Prepare the way of the Lord,...

stjpc.org

firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: He wants all to be saved

“The report of your obedience has reached everyone. Therefore I rejoice over you, but I want you to be wise about what is good, and yet innocent about what is evil.” – Romans 16:19. When the Apostle Paul wrote the words ‘innocent about what is evil’ he was not telling...
CENTRALIA, MO
normsmilfordblog.com

What’s around the corner for you?

There is certainly the possibility of something different around every corner or over every hill. The optimist sees exciting opportunities ahead while the pessimist sees nothing but danger. What do you “see” when you are approaching a corner or a hill in your life?. All visions of the future are...
RELIGION
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Writer's Corner: Thankful on Thanksgiving

Around this time of year we are to be thankful for all of our blessings. Sometimes when bad moments happen in our lives we tend to forget what blessings are in front of us. I’ve done it so many times, but thanks to God he showed them to me. I’m...
FESTIVAL
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Pastor’s Place: Give thanks in all circumstances

Thank you for the diagnosis. Thank you for the loneliness. Thank you that I got caught. These are sentences that don’t roll off our tongues, but should they?. November is a month we often think about giving thanks to God for what He has done, the good things. We typically thank God for the gift of family, the health we enjoy and the blessing of the job we have or the school we attend.
RELIGION
Jesus
Lancaster Farming

How Does God Answer Our Prayers?

Last week, we looked at Scripture to discover the answer to the question, "Does God always answer prayer?" We learned that we first need to believe in God before we pray to him, and that God is not a magical being who will give us whatever we want if we just say the right prayer to him.
RELIGION
southernminn.com

PASTOR'S PERSPECTIVE: Jesus— A light in the darkness

During this season our focus turns to family, Christmas trees, gifts and many other traditions. Christmas time is often known as the season of joy, peace and hope. In the last couple of years there has been an undercurrent of fear as well. Fear versus hope has been on my heart lately. The world’s headlines instill fear inside of people. It may feel like we are living in darkness, without hope. People across America have become fearful of many different things. Fear of sickness, death, rising inflation, political unrest, loss of employment and simply leaving the house has spread across our country. These are the topics of conversation I hear everywhere.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Sturgis Journal

Writers’ Corner: ‘What’s all the Humbug?’

The month between Thanksgiving and Christmas can be one of cheer and/or chaos. It’s a matter of perspective and preference. I enjoy getting up early to go to the woods the day after Thanksgiving. I find that much more relaxing than I imagine my wife’s annual trek into the wilderness of Black Friday is. Pam is much better off in the environment of her choosing, and I am in the environment of my choosing. She does find amazing bargains. I may or may not get a big bang for my buck. She enjoys special times with her daughter, I enjoy together time with my boys, even though we sit hundreds of yards apart.
SOCIETY
firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Because of this love

Brother Chris Herring, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mexico Ward. First of all, I hope everyone had a very happy and joyous Thanksgiving Holiday. Thanksgiving has long been remembered as a time for family and friends to get together and renew ties and celebrate relationships. However, little...
MEXICO, MO
evangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: Dealing with panic

Everybody knows what it’s like to panic; and I would venture to say everyone has panicked at one time or another, at least to some degree. Having said that, when some people panic, they come completely unglued. Others face panic more dispassionately in an attempt to mask the fear they feel. Regardless of how we handle panic externally, the internal result is the same. We become immobilized and powerless.
RELIGION
luvernejournal.com

Remember that nothing is impossible for God

As a rule of thumb, you don’t want to make an angel mad. But he did just that. Honestly, it was so unlike him. Scripture describes this old priest as “righteous.” So what went wrong?. It seems the man had his heart set on having a child. He earnestly prayed...
RELIGION
ministrymatters.com

Resolved for 2022: The mission changed

So much has changed during the pandemic. How and when we worship. Who shows up in person and who doesn’t. All these changes lead to an important question: Has the mission of the post-pandemic church changed?. The answer to the question is a paradox, because the answer is both yes...
RELIGION
sweetwaternow.com

When God Changes Your Plans

Fear becomes unhealthy and often unmanageable when we isolate ourselves. However, when we learn to share our struggles and minister to each other through our difficulties, our faith quickly outgrows our fear. Introduction. Fear is Everywhere. There seems to be so much to fear. Governments seem uncertain here and around...
RELIGION
Desiring God

The God Who Turns Hearts to God

In 1 Kings 18, we read the amazing account of God’s defeat of Baal’s prophets. The story is unforgettable. At the time, Israel was torn. Should it follow Baal or follow the living God? As it stood, the people of Israel were “limping between two different opinions,” as Elijah said (1 Kings 18:21). So there came an ultimatum. God’s people would climb Mount Carmel to witness two sacrifices laid out: One sacrifice with a bull would be set on logs by Elijah. Another bull on logs would be assembled by the prophets of Baal. Equal offerings. Then the prophets would call down divine fire to light the sacrifices. Baal’s 450 prophets went first and called out and called out. Crickets. Nothing from their god.
RELIGION
meigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: Advent and Love

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”. (Isaiah 9:6) When I say Christmas what come to your mind? Is it presents,...
RELIGION
ospreyobserver.com

Joy In The Journey

One of the best ways to stay excited about life and to keep a healthy outlook is to know and fulfill one’s purpose. For the Christian, it’s all about living out our faith in a way that is pleasing and honoring to God. In fact, Hebrews 11:6 says that “without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”
RELIGION
drydenwire.com

Brian Cole: 'Guilt And Grace' - Part 3

Gen. 42:1-38 - Guilt and Grace - Part 3. Last week we left off with Joseph’s brothers feeling conviction about what they did to Joseph. Joseph has money put into their bags before they left, and while on the trip the brothers noticed the money and freaked out. We now continue with the story and have have Dad’s very telling reaction in vs. 29...
RELIGION
Neshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Grace given freely in Christ

“Sing to the Lord a new song,” the prophet Isaiah exclaims in Isaiah 42:10. Who is to sing? All the people on earth and the earth itself. The song is connected to the announcement of the Servant of God arriving on the scene. The subject of the song is that Christ has been revealed to the world and sent by the Father as the chosen servant of God to restore the world and men to God for the praise of God.
RELIGION
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
claytodayonline.com

Faith Walk: There is a Reason for this Season

Luke 2:10-11: “I bring you good news that will bring great joy to all people. The Savior—yes, the Messiah, the Lord—has been born today in Bethlehem, the city of David!” (NLT). So many images fill our minds as we think about the Christmas season. Which one...
RELIGION

