Pastor’s Corner

The month between Thanksgiving and Christmas can be one of cheer and/or chaos. It’s a matter of perspective and preference. I enjoy getting up early to go to the woods the day after Thanksgiving. I find that much more relaxing than I imagine my wife’s annual trek into the wilderness of Black Friday is. Pam is much better off in the environment of her choosing, and I am in the environment of my choosing. She does find amazing bargains. I may or may not get a big bang for my buck. She enjoys special times with her daughter, I enjoy together time with my boys, even though we sit hundreds of yards apart.

