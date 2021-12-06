ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critics Choice TV Nominations: Succession Leads the Way

By Paul Dailly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nominations for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards have been announced, and it's good news for HBO and Succession. The premium cabler netted 20 total nominations, edging out Netflix's 18. Succession, meanwhile, garnered eight nominations, proving once again that the show is a bonafide hit. In addition to...

