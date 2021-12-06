ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession season 3 finale theory: Is Kendall Roy already dead?

cartermatt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering the Succession season 3 finale on HBO this coming weekend, we’ve already heard all sorts of theories on the future. What’s going to happen when it comes to the Roy family moving forward? Is Kendall already dead?. We’ve seen a number of big reactions to the end of...

cartermatt.com

ComicBook

The Walking Dead: "Pretty Much Dead Already" Turns 10

A zombified Sophia (Madison Lintz) walked out of the barn when The Walking Dead's "Pretty Much Dead Already" aired on AMC on November 27, 2011. In the mid-season finale episode of Season 2, the search for Sophia ends in tragedy when Carol's (Melissa McBride) young daughter shambles out of a walker-filled barn on the Greene family farm. The lost little girl who went missing episodes earlier in "What Lies Ahead" is put down with a bullet to the head fired by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), a turning point for Rick and what episode writer Scott Gimple calls "one of the defining moments" of The Walking Dead.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on Chicago P.D., Yellowstone, Gossip Girl, Wonder Years, L&O: OC, Manifest, La Brea and More

Can Chicago P.D.‘s Atwater navigate a sticky situation? Will The Wonder Years‘ holiday episode be a gift? Will Manifest wrap Zeke’s story? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.  (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) What’s coming up for Atwater on Chicago P.D.? –Demar “Atwater has some powerful episodes coming up this season,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells Inside Line. “We’ll dive once again into his relationship with Celeste, a woman he cares deeply about but who isn’t aware he’s a cop. Atwater’s lies put him in a tricky position — both morally and on the job. It’s quite...
TV SERIES
TVLine

9-1-1 Fall Finale Shocker: Is [Spoiler] Really Leaving the 118?

9-1-1‘s festive fall finale gifted viewers with a dramatic cliffhanger — one we’d already like to return. (Can’t we just go back to the time that elf mistook Buck and Eddie for Christopher’s fathers? Best Christmas ever!) A stark contrast to that magical bygone holiday, Monday’s episode found Eddie at a crossroads. When Christopher expressed his fear that this could be Eddie’s last Christmas — and given his father’s recent track record, not to mention what happened to poor Shannon, you can’t exactly blame the kid — Eddie was forced to confront the realities of his job, and whether it was...
TV SERIES
#Hbo
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 return date hopes over at Fox

Following tonight’s big episode, are you interested in learning the 9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 return date over at Fox? Within this piece, we’ll tell you what we know for now. Here’s the first thing worth noting: Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for a long time to see Angela...
TV SERIES
Inverse

Succession Episode 7 reveals why Kendall is the Tony Stark of HBO

Kendall is a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist. So why isn't he happy?. The Roy family rarely lets their hair down. But in Succession Season 3 Episode 7, “Too Much Birthday,” the Roy siblings shed their cold façades for a second (except for Connor, who refuses to take off his coat). Shiv kicks her shoes off and dances the night away. Roman negotiates a deal involving a very unsanitary phone, and Kendall throws the perfect birthday party — a lavish expression of his wealth. Still, it’s not nearly enough to make him happy.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Succession's Nicholas Braun Talks Greg's New Romance, Rum and Cokes and the Roys: 'They All Need Hugs'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s Succession. Amid all the high-pressure drama and corporate warfare being waged this season on Succession, Cousin Greg is having a pretty nice season, isn’t he? The lovably awkward beanpole has navigated some rough waters in Season 3 — he did lose his grandfather’s massive inheritance to those greedy thieves at Greenpeace — but he parlayed his role in Kendall’s rebellion into a cushy job in Waystar’s theme park division after coming over to Logan’s side. Plus, he worked up the nerve to ask out Kendall’s PR girl Comfry last week… and she said yes! (Read...
TV & VIDEOS
Highsnobiety

Kendall Roy's "Too Much Birthday" Jacket Is a Super Rare Gucci Grail

Walk down the long pink tunnel that greets you into Kendall Roy's 40th birthday party and you are met by a nurse who tells you “you’ve just been born into the world of Kendall Roy.” And that's only the start of this lavish bash. There's a custom-made “compliment tunnel”, ridiculously expensive gifts, a room dedicated to predicting the future, and yet his biggest flex was his jacket.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood: Do awards submissions play into season 2 hopes?

Is there going to be a chance at a Dexter: New Blood season 2 over on Showtime? We live in a world where you can never truly say never. However, we’re also aware of the fact that the network has largely billed this show as a limited series; while Michael C. Hall and the rest of the cast have done their best to be coy about the story and what lies ahead, they’ve never made any promises that more could be coming.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Succession’ Review: Episode 7 Is Way ‘Too Much Birthday’ for the Roy Kiddos

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 7, “Too Much Birthday.”]. “Succession” is too smart to try to top itself — not this soon, and not when it comes to “L to the O.G.” That thought was running through my head while Kendall (Jeremy Strong) prepped a karaoke rendition of Billy Joel’s “Honesty” for his 40th birthday bash, teasing an “epic” sequel to last season’s monument to mortification at his dad’s 50th anniversary party. Kendall is a proven stage presence, no doubt, but with the rhyme scheme still fresh in everyone’s minds, how could Kendall (let alone the “Succession” writing staff) expect an encore to live up to the first show? As tantalizing as the “nut nut, full boar” follow-up initially sounds (a flying crucifixion?!), Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones) serves as the collective voice of reason, checking Kendall’s assertion that he’s gone “anti-fragile” by couching her approval with “Yeah…
TV SERIES
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Kendall Roy’s “All Bangers, All The Time” Birthday Mix from ‘Succession’

This past week's episode of Succession, "Too Much Birthday," was set at Kendall Roy's beyond extravagant 40th birthday party. Throwing the party for himself, Kendall (played by Jeremy Strong) also made the playlist for the night, which he described as "All bangers, all the time." Among the songs heard at the party are Spacemen 3's "Big City," and LCD Soundsystem's "New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down." Now HBO has posted the full playlist to the channel's Spotify account.
MUSIC
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 poster hypes battle for ‘the soul of the Valley’

Now that we’re in the month of December, Netflix is clearly wasting NO time letting loose some Cobra Kai season 4 promotional punches. Earlier, we wrote about what could be a schedule of upcoming big reveals. Now, we’ve got a brand-new poster that sets the stage big-time for what’s coming up!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Alicia Looks for Padre in Fear the Walking Dead Mid-Season Finale Trailer

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "The Portrait." Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) asks Morgan (Lennie James) for help finding P.A.D.R.E. in the mid-Season 7 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. After being locked away in an underground bunker to lead Teddy's (John Glover) followers — survivors of the nuclear warheads he detonated to end last season — Alicia returned in the fallout of Morgan's second falling out with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in "The Portrait." In Fear's final episode this year, Alicia and Morgan's mission is to find the fabled location behind Alicia's season-long absence.
TV SERIES
thecut.com

Kendall Roy’s Assistant Just Wants to Save Him

There are so many touch points of HBO’s Succession you could grab a hold of and treasure: the tinkling, tingling score; scenes of billionaires yearning for death or prison or a hug; A-list guest stars jostling for a touch of buzz. But for me, it’s the constellation of support staff — the bodyguards, housekeepers, executive assistants, and C-suiters alike who hover around the Roy family, arms open to receive coats, hands out to supply water bottles, pills, and backup devices.
CELEBRITIES

