JT TOUCHDOWN @JayT23 now has 108 points for this season – he’s just the third n…

When Stevie Williams learned that Kansas Wesleyan had advanced in the NAIA Football Championship Series, he couldn't believe his season was continuing on. Williams, a 6-foot-1 senior wide receiver from East Los Angeles, California, is just six touchdown catches away from matching Trenton Poe-Evans' school career record. He could have had a chance to inch even closer last week, had the Coyotes' first-round game at Indiana Wesleyan not been canceled when the Wildcats forfeited for using an ineligible player earlier in the season.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO