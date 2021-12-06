Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne

Seventy-one years after Charlie Brown and his neighborhood of friends, pets, unintelligible adults and kite-eating trees launched, the Peanuts’ brand remains among the most recognizable around the world. Charles “Sparky” Schulz finished his epic run in 2000 (the day before he passed). And yet every year around this time, our memory of his genius is refreshed with the Great Pumpkin, Thanksgiving and Christmas specials. Peanuts’ latest TV home is Apple TV+, where you can find those indispensable specials, as well as new animated series. But you can’t call this a revival, since the overseer of the brand, Peanuts Worldwide, has been working all along with over 1000 partners across all borders on a range of Peanuts properties and merchandise. Twenty years after the last original Schulz strip appeared, high demand for the Peanuts’ license continues because of the strip’s simple, resonant humanity, says Charlie Brown’s CMO, Melissa Menta, SVP, Marketing and Communications Worldwide. Authenticity, honesty, relevance and meaning come as effortlessly to this brand as they elude just about everyone else in marketing. As consumer brands trendily scramble to find their “meaning” and “align with values,” this seems like a good time of year for them to ask a version of Charlie Brown’s famous cry – Isn’t there anyone who knows what having a brand matter in people’s hearts and minds is all about? Listen to the entire podcast at this link.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO