Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne

By Ellen Gutoskey
 3 days ago
Last year, Apple TV+ acquired the rights to past and future Peanuts content—including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and the other beloved holiday specials. Now, as Simplemost reports, the streamer is set to premiere a new Peanuts holiday special this Friday, December 10. Though Charlie Brown...

How to Watch the New Peanuts Holiday Special 'For Auld Lang Syne'

With the holidays in full swing, it’s finally time to curl up on the couch with a mug of cocoa and stream all your holiday favorites. And nothing says Christmas nostalgia more than Charlie Brown. The 1965 animated Christmas special A Charlie Brown Christmas always makes our days merrier. And...
A Charlie Brown Christmas

Have been folded into the catalogue of enduring Christmas carols, they’ve continued to stand out by representing a particular strain of wintry melancholy. That’s certainly not unprecedented in the secular realm—think “Please Come Home For Christmas,” by the aptly named Charles Brown—or among spiritual standards. Schulz, Mendelson, and director Bill Melendez famously used the joyous strains of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” to close the Peanuts gang’s search for the true meaning of Christmas, but Guaraldi’s two instrumental takes on songs that turn their eye toward the holiday’s religious side—“What Child Is This” and a “Little Drummer Boy” adaptation titled “My Little Drum”—sport chord progressions that match the default mood of Charlie Brown and his creator. And if you really pay attention to Mendelson’s “Christmastime Is Here” lyrics, a pattern of somberness reveals itself: Even from the mouths of babes, “Oh that we could always see / Such spirit through the year” betrays Schulz’s desire to deliver a special that broke from the general “good-time frivolity” of Christmas programming.
When and where can I watch Rudolph, Frosty and Charlie Brown?

(NEXSTAR) – It’s the time of year when families look forward to watching some holiday classics on TV. If you’re wondering when you can watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman and Charlie Brown, CBS and Freeform have released their holiday TV schedules. Here’s when to set your reminders:
Where and when to watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

(NEXSTAR) – Set your DVRs: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air before Thanksgiving this year. The holiday classic, featuring Rudolph, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and the rest of the gang, is scheduled to air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. If you miss it on CBS, don’t worry, Freeform will also be showing […]
Snoopy, Peanuts and the Bite-Sized Messages of Brand Humanity

Seventy-one years after Charlie Brown and his neighborhood of friends, pets, unintelligible adults and kite-eating trees launched, the Peanuts’ brand remains among the most recognizable around the world. Charles “Sparky” Schulz finished his epic run in 2000 (the day before he passed). And yet every year around this time, our memory of his genius is refreshed with the Great Pumpkin, Thanksgiving and Christmas specials. Peanuts’ latest TV home is Apple TV+, where you can find those indispensable specials, as well as new animated series. But you can’t call this a revival, since the overseer of the brand, Peanuts Worldwide, has been working all along with over 1000 partners across all borders on a range of Peanuts properties and merchandise. Twenty years after the last original Schulz strip appeared, high demand for the Peanuts’ license continues because of the strip’s simple, resonant humanity, says Charlie Brown’s CMO, Melissa Menta, SVP, Marketing and Communications Worldwide. Authenticity, honesty, relevance and meaning come as effortlessly to this brand as they elude just about everyone else in marketing. As consumer brands trendily scramble to find their “meaning” and “align with values,” this seems like a good time of year for them to ask a version of Charlie Brown’s famous cry – Isn’t there anyone who knows what having a brand matter in people’s hearts and minds is all about? Listen to the entire podcast at this link.
20 facts you might not know about How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Santa Claus is a famous Christmas figure. Do you know who is also up there in terms of fame? That would be the Grinch. Although, this grouchy, green fellow is maybe a bit less cheerful than Kris Kringle. After all, the Grinch famously tried to steal Christmas. That story came to life in the 1966 television special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Since then, it’s become a holiday staple. Here are 20 decidedly-not-mean facts about this special.
A Curmudgeon's Christmas Specials

I just turned 61 years old, and people my age know what that means at Christmas. No, it’s not about remembering to double up on our statins before chugging the eggnog. Very funny. Ha ha. I mean, of course, that my age makes me a member of Generation Jones,...
You can thank Vince Guaraldi for Charlie Brown’s holiday magic

Simple illustrations of cartoons with a timeless soundtrack will grace our screens once again this year: The 25-minute special of A Charlie Brown Christmas will take over the nation through cable. The Christmas classic has aired around the holidays since 1965 — it’s renowned for its cozy storyline, nostalgic vibe...
Life Roundtable: Supreme seasonal song

Some people dread the first notes of Mariah Carey hitting retail stores as soon as the holiday season starts — whether you think that starts after Halloween, after Thanksgiving, or later in December — whereas other people can’t wait to queue up holiday hits. Nonetheless, people can’t deny the power of these seasonal songs to get them in the holiday spirit, regardless of how or what they celebrate. For the section’s last roundtable of the semester, some Life writers present their favorite holiday songs.
JCC to stage ‘Snoopy’ next week

The Jackson County Central Music Department will host its first musical of the year next week as high school students perform “Snoopy! The Musical” — based on the beloved Charlie Brown character —...
The Top 10 greatest, most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time: Listen

Nothing pulls at the heartstrings like a Christmas song. The best, and most heart-warming, Christmas songs have been recorded and released around the time of conflict in the 20th century. Specifically, World War II and the Vietnam War. The holiday season is the call of home, the call of family...
CBS Celebrates Christmas With 2 Original Movies This Holiday Season

CBS is bringing the holiday cheer this season! The network is premiering its first original Christmas movies since 2010 this year as part of its festive original programming lineup this year on CBS and Paramount+. Remember the reason for the season through "heartwarming and inclusive tales of family, love and seasonal joy" in A Christmas Proposal and Christmas Takes Flight, premiering Dec. 12 and 19, respectively.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Valerie Bertinelli Says She Hated Kissing One ‘Brady Bunch’ Star

Valerie Bertinelli found fame as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time. She was only 15 at the start of the show and struggled with growing up in front of an audience. In her memoir, she admitted that she felt very insecure and struggled with body image while on the show. Things didn’t help when her character, Barbara, began to attract boys. She hated kissing one guest star in particular, and you may have recognized him from The Brady Bunch.
Soap Opera Characters Who Need To Be Written Off In 2022

In the worlds of The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B), Days Of Our Lives (DOOL), General Hospital (GH) and The Young and the Restless (Y&R), there are many popular characters who viewers adore, and of course there are others who viewers love to hate. Then there are the characters who fans simply despise and want gone from their screens forever. The following is a list of 12 soap opera characters who should be written off in 2022.
