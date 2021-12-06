Tell us about Lincoln-area holiday light displays

Last year, hundreds of homes across the SouthCoast shined a bright light on a dark year with tons of over-the-top, festive light displays. Some displays served as charity donation drives and others had mailboxes for Santa, ensuring that no child's letter would go unanswered. Some displays were up by mid-November and others stayed up long after the season was over. There were even non-home displays including a windmill, firetruck, and sailboat. In short, the SouthCoast community collectively made the holidays much brighter and we were all grateful.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO