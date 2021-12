Another day, another honor for Aidan Hutchinson, as the Michigan edge defender continues to reel in the postseason accolades and awards. And Wednesday night, the senior took home the Rotary Lombardi Award, given annually to the nation's best lineman (offensive or defensive). Though the award has been given out since 1970, Hutchinson is just the second Michigan player to win the award, joining LaMarr Woodley, who won the award in 2006.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO