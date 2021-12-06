ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett Says His 'Dream In Life' Is To Write A Classic Christmas Song

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett ’s latest single gets nostalgic for summer , but that doesn’t hold the country artist back from getting into the Christmas spirit . In fact, he just revealed a festive career goal: writing a holiday song that becomes a timeless classic.

Rhett already released two Christmas songs, including his take on “The Christmas Song” and “Christmas in the Country.” He said in a statement to Big Machine Label Group : “It’s kind of impossible to write a classic, you know what I’m sayin’? You just kinda hope that it’s cool enough to survive one year and maybe it’ll get played the next year. I think my dream in life would be to write a classic Christmas song that gets played until my kids are older, but there’s a lot of classics out there that are incredible.”

Rhett is getting ready to celebrate his first Christmas as a family of six. He and Lauren Akins welcomed their fourth daughter , a Lillie Carolina Akins , on November 15. Her three order sisters are Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1). Akins recently shared the adorable first family Christmas selfie with their fourth daughter with everyone donning matching pajamas in front of a glowing Christmas tree.

soundslikenashville.com

Thomas Rhett Makes Time Stop in ‘Slow Down Summer’ Music Video

Thomas Rhett tries to make time stop in the music video for his single, “Slow Down Summer,” bringing the song to life in a visual dreamscape. Directed by P. Tracy, the clip follows TR’s story of two young people holding on to the last moments of a summer together, as they prepare to embark on a new season apart. Colorful and bright, the video starts off with the heat of new romance burning, as memories flood back to a teenaged couple. But as Thomas Rhett narrates from a grand piano, that moment is lost forever with winter’s icy freeze.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
