ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lindsey Buckingham On The 'Realization' That Came From Fleetwood Mac Split

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JT22_0dFSJa8m00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Lindsey Buckingham says he's understood what life without Fleetwood Mac would be like since making the band's iconic and fraught 1977 hit album Rumours .

The Rumours experience was so challenging behind-the-scenes, Buckingham tells Clash , that it forced him to develop the same creative muscles he would later use in his solo career .

"I think searching for change is engrained in me, but ... I think the idea of taking chances, trying to seek things outside your comfort zone, and the aspiration to keep being an artist, came from the time of Rumours and Tusk ," Buckingham told the magazine. " Rumours was such a huge success commercially that it became more about the subtext, our personal lives, rather than the music."

The apparent dichotomy, Buckingham says, forced him to reconcile with the fact that Fleetwood Mac might not be around forever and he would have to be self-sufficient as an artist on some level no matter what.

Buckingham's self-titled new solo album is available now .

"You're either going to follow through with the expectations that are now being imposed on you from the external world, or you try to undermine that and try to remember who you are as a musician, as an artist, and a writer — and why you got into this in the first place."

Fleetwood Mac became wildly successful in spite of the fact that the band members didn't "on paper — belong in the same group together."

The synergy of that friction, however, led to something "more than the sum of its parts" which Buckingham described as a kind of "gift" to him artistically.

Fleetwood Mac hasn't made a new studio album since 2003, but because the band members are all capable artists on their own, they've each been able to flourish operating "smaller machines" under their own names.

Buckingham has no illusions about competing with Fleetwood Mac these days, but he says he appreciates the freedom his solo career grants him.

"I've always done what I've wanted to do, basically, and I think the realization I had to come to was being willing to lose some of the huge audience Fleetwood Mac have in order to pursue that," he concluded. "It's just a trade-off you have to be willing to make in order to do things on your own terms."

Ironically, Buckingham's solo career was one of several apparent drivers of his eventual ousting from Fleetwood Mac . Stevie Nicks apparently pushed for Buckingham's termination after he began urging the group to delay a tour so he could go out with his solo band first.

Comments / 0

Related
1029thebuzz.com

Quick Takes: Lindsey Buckingham, Bryan Adams, Brian Wilson

Lindsey Buckingham settled an accidental plagiarism lawsuit after issuing the song “Swan Song” believing he had written it. Back in 2000, Buckingham had been sent the demo of a song titled “Mind's Eye,” and while eying a production deal with writers Jordon Zadorozny and Brad Laner, he had made a personal demo — which he forgot wasn't his and finished in time for his 2021 self-titled album. Upcoming editions of the album will have all three writers listed on the track.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Lindsey Buckingham Settles Accidental Plagiarism Issue

Lindsey Buckingham resolved a case of accidental plagiarism after recording a track he forgot he hadn’t written, its creators reported. The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist released “Swan Song” (available below) on his self-titled solo album, which arrived in September. He’d been given the demo on which it was based over 20 years ago, and with the passage of time, he hadn’t realized he hadn’t written it.
MUSIC
365thingsinhouston.com

Lindsey Buckingham with Sammy Brue in Concert at Smart Financial Centre

The former lead guitarist and singer for legendary rock group Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham makes a stop in Sugar Land to perform some of his solo works, including from his September self-titled release. Admission. Tickets range from $39.50 to $69.50, but you may find better or cheaper seats using the...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Austin 360

Live music in Austin: Jayhawks, Billy Strings, Lindsey Buckingham and more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Dec. 2-8. Sir Woman at C-Boy’s. We’re used to seeing Kelsey Wilson’s fast-rising Wild Child offshoot at Red River Cultural District venues and area festivals, but here’s a new one: The eclectic indie-folk-pop-soul ensemble will play South Congress roots-blues haven C-Boy’s for the first time. The 10 p.m. show is listed as “Sir Woman & friends,” suggesting some guests will sit in. John Branch & Andrew Trube will follow at midnight. $12. cboys.com.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
940wfaw.com

Fleetwood Mac Dropping ‘Alternate Live’ Collection

Set for release on Friday (November 26th) is Fleetwood Mac's latest Record Store Day release — Alternate Live. The newly compiled 14-track double LP features tracks pulled from the Fleetwood Mac Live “Super Deluxe” release — including four tunes from the 1977 Rumours tour, seven songs from the Tusk tour, along with three from the band's 1982 Mirage tour.
MUSIC
Dallas News

After heart surgery and ahead of Dallas show, Lindsey Buckingham is unfazed

Lindsey Buckingham helped transform Fleetwood Mac into one of rock’s most successful and enduring acts. But for years, he wasn’t able to savor the success. Chalk it up to the band’s infamous in-fighting. The singer-guitarist and producer quit the group in 1987, rejoined 10 years later and got booted out in 2018 after his latest power struggle with Mac singer Stevie Nicks, his former romantic partner.
DALLAS, TX
KOEL 950 AM

12/1/1979: Fleetwood Mac Sells Out the UNI-Dome

On Saturday, December 1, 1979, with temperatures dipping into the single digits and a few flurries of snow in the sky, Fleetwood Mac performed in front of a then-record crowd of 25,556 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The price of a single ticket on the floor was just $10.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
wfav951.com

Lindsey Buckingham Offers Up Creative Advice

Lindsey Buckingham offered up some hard learned advice about creativity to fellow musicians. In a new interview with Clashmusic.com, the ousted-Fleetwood Mac leader revealed some tricks of the trade, explaining, “I’ve always admired guitarists who worked in service of the song. It’s a choice you make sometimes, to work for the good of the song. It means some people perhaps don’t take it in on that level, but if you’re doing your job right then you become integrated into the fabric. Sure, you’re not Eddie van Halen but that’s what a song should be, I think.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clash
985theriver.com

Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Queen land in top 10 of year-end ‘Billboard’ Top Rock Artists chart

Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Queen and AC/DC are among the top 10 rock artists of 2021, according to Billboard. The publication has unveiled the 2021 edition of its annual year-end charts, which determine the biggest acts in a variety of different genres using combination of factors including airplay, sales and streaming data for songs and albums, as well as touring revenue and social media activity.
ENTERTAINMENT
WZOZ 103.1

Rolling Stones Salute Late Charlie Watts at Secret Tribute Show

The Rolling Stones performed at a special tribute show for their late drummer, Charlie Watts, at a small club in London last night. Limited to around 200 guests, the concert was hosted by Watts' granddaughter, Charlotte, and other members of his family. Former Stones bassist Bill Wyman was also in attendance for the exclusive event, though he reportedly did not perform with his former bandmates.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 107.7

40 Years Ago: Stevie Nicks Conquers Her Fears at First Solo Shows

Closing out 1981 with a successful debut solo album, Stevie Nicks had to figure out every musician's natural next step: going on tour. But it wasn’t quite that easy. The mechanics of recording without interfering with Fleetwood Mac had been difficult to navigate. Between Bella Donna’s July release and the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hennemusic.com

Rock News Story Of The Year No. 10: LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM

Welcome to the 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards. Over the next ten days, we’ll be counting down the Top 10 Rock News Stories of the past year. Finalists for the 12th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Stevie Nicks Used To Have This MAJOR Problem Starting Out As a Solo Singer

Stevie Nicks has been one of the pillars of the music industry. She was able to make a name for herself without using the name of her band "Fleetwood Mac,"; however, it's not easy for everyone to achieve this kind of goal without some hurdles along the way. According to...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin ‘Jump,’ Break Out Keytar for Van Halen Cover

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin continue to have a campy good time during their “Hanukkah Sessions,” where they cover a song by a Jewish artist for each night of the Festival of Lights. For Night Four, they offer up their rendition of Van Halen’s “Jump.” In their latest visual, the musicians imitate some of the moves from the band’s original 1984 video, complete with some synchronized leaps, Grohl crawling on the ground and both of them hamming it up for the camera. Kurstin delivers a mean keytar solo to boot. “Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, David Lee Roth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training,” the Foo Fighters frontman and producer captioned the video. “He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and Van Halen…with ‘Jump.'” This year’s sessions have included their renditions of Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop” and Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You).” On Tuesday, Foo Fighters announced their 2022 North American stadium tour. Shortly afterward, the group said they were nixing their show at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis due to the venue not agreeing to the band’s Covid safety measures.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Jimmy Page Recalls Recording Lost Track With The Rolling Stones

Jimmy Page is thrilled that his long-forgotten cameo on a Rolling Stones song finally saw the light of day over 45 years after the track's recording sessions. Back in 2020, the Stones finally released their 1974 team-up with Page on the Mick Jagger / Keith Richards original, “Scarlet,” which was featured on the deluxe expanded edition of the Stones' 1973 Goats Head Soup reissue.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

112K+
Followers
12K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy