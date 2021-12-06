ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women of 2021

Financial Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur annual Women of the Year series is both a celebration of...

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

KDVR.com

Remarkable Women Campaign

Here at Channel 2 and Fox31 we are honoring remarkable women with the Remarkable Women Campaign. We want to hear about women making a difference in your community and your life. Now through the end of the year, you can submit your nominations online. Four women will be chosen by a panel of staff members here at the station and their stories will be featured on air. From nominations at other stations around the country, one woman will be chosen to be Nexstar’s Woman of the Year. To make a nomination go CLICK HERE.
ADVOCACY
odu.edu

Women & Gender Equity Center

The Women and Gender Equity Center offers programs and services designed to educate, activate, and inform, as well as to promote gender equity, empowerment, and leadership while addressing the unique challenges and opportunities faced by and afforded to students of marginalized genders and those who've historically faced systemic oppression. Recognizing the critical and valuable role that people of all identities across the gender, race, ethnicity, class, ability, and age spectrum play in promoting a safe and inclusive environment free of gender bias and inequity, the Center's programs, services, and outreach are designed to encourage students to be agents of change, advocates, and allies so all students may achieve their personal, academic, and professional potential.
NORFOLK, VA
omahamagazine.com

Omaha's Women in Leadership

We are all faced with change every day. Most of these changes are minor and can be accommodated as they are presented to us. Some changes are significant and impact the people and world around us. We have all seen the aftermath of pandemics, natural disasters, or economic upheavals caused by recessions.
OMAHA, NE
kcrw.com

Language, style, and Machiavelli for women

Despite increasing attention to equity, diversity, and inclusivity, the pay gap for women has not shifted much over the last 15 years. According to one study of the median hourly earnings for full and part time workers in 2020, women earned 84% of what men earned. Jonathan Bastian talks with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Changing Nature
KevinMD.com

The voices of women physicians with infertility

“I wish I had known how common this is. I would have started sooner.”. It is currently estimated that one in four women physicians has infertility (compared to one in eight in the general population). Why do I care? Because I’m one of them. But truly, we should all care. These women are our partners, colleagues, trainees, and friends. Their experiences shape the landscape of physician wellness for all of us.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
kaxe.org

Racism, Sexism, and White Women

We often hear white allies say, “I will never know what it is like to be a person of color.” While this statement is true, it does not mean we shouldn't do our darndest to try to understand and especially to see how we've been taught not to see people of color as fully human - and how that has dehumanized us. – Ilsa Govan.
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

Teacher gender bias is real and has lasting effects on students' marks and study choices

Two important patterns in education are true world-wide. First, females outperform males in most subjects, and boys do not outperform girls in high school maths and physics. Second, more females than males enrol in higher education. However, female enrolments in science, technology, mathematics and engineering (STEM) degrees are disproportionately low. My research with Professor Victor Lavy has shown teacher gender bias at least partly explains these low enrolments. We measured this bias in an innovative way based on how teachers graded different sets of students. We tracked the effects over many years, showing this bias distorts students’ grades in school and...
EDUCATION
Forbes

On Bringing Women Back To Work

Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President at RingCentral Ventures. Since the beginning of the year, when healthcare workers began receiving SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations with a promise that the rest of the nation soon would follow suit, I have wondered about the return to “normal.” That’s what we've all craved during the pandemic, isn’t it? Normalcy. Yet now, despite vaccine availability, pick up any newspaper or magazine, and you will find an article about how few of us will be returning to “normal” — not just because of our incalculable losses but also because our priorities, jobs, offices, friendships and so many other things changed in some permanent ways over the course of the past year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thestylus.org

Women in business with Ashley Fico

SUNY Brockport professor Ashley Fico Ph.D. joined the Women in Business club on Thursday, Nov. 18 to share some of her personal experiences and lessons she has learned throughout her career. Aside from being a professor at SUNY Brockport, Fico is an entrepreneur. She and her brother are co-owners of...
BROCKPORT, NY
cbslocal.com

4400 – ‘Empowered Women Empower Women’

I’VE GOT YOUR BACK – Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) begins to assert her independence, while Rev (Derrick A. King) keeps his flock close, further raising Jharrel’s (Joseph David-Jones) suspicions. Meanwhile, LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) considers her next move, Keisha (Ireon Roach) has a date with Jessica (guest star Wilder Yari), and Andre (TL Thompson) is concerned by his latest discovery. The series also stars Brittany Adebumola, Cory Jeacoma, AMARR and Autumn Best. Kenny Leon directed the episode written by Felicia Hilario (#107). Original airdate 12/6/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TV SERIES
Financial Times

Getting personal on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is becoming a space for sharing intimate stories, not just job moves. Using social media for work is blurring the boundaries between our professional and personal lives. Do employers really want us to bring ‘our whole selves’ to a job or is there a chance that being very open in public might impact on our careers?
INTERNET
Financial Times

HTSI editor’s letter: How To Give It... again

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. This is our second issue of How To Give It, which focuses on a range of philanthropic efforts both large and small. Many of the stories featured this week look at foundations and organisations created to do creative good. For the past 30 years, Alan Grieve, a redoubtable figure of 93, has been one of the leading benefactors in the cultural sector. As chairman and company director of the Jerwood Foundation, he has given away more than £108m in capital and revenue to various arts and educational programmes and created a blueprint for “business philanthropy” that can be rolled out around the world. In an interview at his office in Shropshire, he looks back on his anniversary year with an astute and uncompromising candour. He may be a major influence when it comes to “how to give it” but he’s not remotely woolly, as Harriet Quick finds out.
ADVOCACY
Financial Times

Episode 37

Headlines include Ukraine conflict, UK government, coronavirus pandemic and financial services. We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com.
WORLD
Financial Times

FT Weekend Quiz solutions

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
TV & VIDEOS
Financial Times

Could you be a super-hair-o?

When Hannah Tarplee was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour aged four and lost her hair during chemotherapy, one of the difficulties her parents faced was finding a suitable wig. “There were charities offering lots of different services, but there was very little help available for [that],” says Wendy, Hannah’s mother. “At that time the NHS provision was a voucher for about £70, which just bought a synthetic wig.”
CANCER
Financial Times

Financial Times

England’s new Covid restrictions: what are they and what is the reaction?. Gain a global perspective on the US and go beyond with curated news and analysis from 600 journalists in 50+ countries covering politics, business, innovation, trends and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Financial Times

11 gift subscriptions that do a world of good

While the classic monthly direct-debit model still provides the biggest chunk of crucial revenue for most charitable organisations, subscriptions and memberships that put a little reward through the postbox can be a good incentive to stay engaged with the issues – a pay-and-stay-tuned mentality, as it were. Gartner, the global research and advisory business, has found that 75 per cent of all companies that sell directly to consumers will offer a subscription service of some kind by 2023 – which means more avenues to give to affiliated charities. Here are some of the call-to-action apps, platforms and online shops that promote the impetus for giving.
CHARITIES
globallandscapesforum.org

Our Fellow Women!

After selecting our women fellows, we were beyond excited to learn together about Mr and Mrs Coral! We discussed their importance in protecting our seas – and their vulnerability to climate change. The women were excited, and asked us a lot of questions about how climate change happens. At first it was challenging to teach them about coral and climate change, due to their different ages and backgrounds. Some of them are high schoolers, while others are vocational school students whose schools exclusively provide education related to their selected vocation, such as technology, hospitality, and culinary majors. Other fellows are much older working women. As such, the level of awareness on natural ecosystems also varies between each fellow. Although it took a bit of time to carefully educate the women, they all understood the material very well in the end. We were elated to be a part of their growth as coral protectors of Bali!
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Empowered Women Empower Women – 4400

TV & VIDEOS
forsythwoman.com

December 2021 Women on the Move

Kelli Messick started Patiently Rooted in April of 2021. She wanted more people to adopt her love of plants and the many benefits they can provide. After a visit to the botanical gardens in Washington, D.C., she fell in love with being in a greenhouse and slowly turned her house into a little jungle. People who saw her plants said, “I need to add more plants to my house.” This sparked the idea of starting her own business to help people grow their own plant collection and teach them about how it can improve their mental health. With the help of taking care of something like a plant, psychologists have proven this to help increase your overall happiness and help boost people’s moods. Kelli had already seen an improvement in her own life, so she wanted to share that with everyone she could. Her mass communications degree from The University of South Carolina helped her get her message to her future customers when she started doing pop-ups in the area that quickly developed a following for her plant business. With the encouragement from her husband, Tyler, to start her own business, she has fallen even more in love with introducing people to the world of plants. She wouldn’t be where she is today without the support of her family and friends. She looks forward to what the future holds for herself and Patiently Rooted!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

