Women of 2021

Kelli Messick started Patiently Rooted in April of 2021. She wanted more people to adopt her love of plants and the many benefits they can provide. After a visit to the botanical gardens in Washington, D.C., she fell in love with being in a greenhouse and slowly turned her house into a little jungle. People who saw her plants said, “I need to add more plants to my house.” This sparked the idea of starting her own business to help people grow their own plant collection and teach them about how it can improve their mental health. With the help of taking care of something like a plant, psychologists have proven this to help increase your overall happiness and help boost people’s moods. Kelli had already seen an improvement in her own life, so she wanted to share that with everyone she could. Her mass communications degree from The University of South Carolina helped her get her message to her future customers when she started doing pop-ups in the area that quickly developed a following for her plant business. With the encouragement from her husband, Tyler, to start her own business, she has fallen even more in love with introducing people to the world of plants. She wouldn’t be where she is today without the support of her family and friends. She looks forward to what the future holds for herself and Patiently Rooted!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO