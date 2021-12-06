Women of 2021

The Women and Gender Equity Center offers programs and services designed to educate, activate, and inform, as well as to promote gender equity, empowerment, and leadership while addressing the unique challenges and opportunities faced by and afforded to students of marginalized genders and those who've historically faced systemic oppression. Recognizing the critical and valuable role that people of all identities across the gender, race, ethnicity, class, ability, and age spectrum play in promoting a safe and inclusive environment free of gender bias and inequity, the Center's programs, services, and outreach are designed to encourage students to be agents of change, advocates, and allies so all students may achieve their personal, academic, and professional potential.
