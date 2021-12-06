Clifford Chance Helps Australian Bitcoin Miner List on Nasdaq

© Igor Faun Bitcoin Hashrate Surges, Miners Back on Track Again. BTC 24-hour hashrate surges. Bitcoin market cap remains over $900 billion. Crypto mining is one of the methods in the crypto space where you can earn crypto assets using hardware devices or at times, via the cloud. In the past months, the percentage of active miners in space has decreased due to the unexpected restrictions implemented by different countries around the world. However, the Bitcoin hashrate has been seen to be surging lately.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO