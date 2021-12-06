ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Clifford Chance Helps Australian Bitcoin Miner List on Nasdaq

By Christopher Niesche
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClifford Chance is advising Australian Bitcoin miner Iris Energy...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Clifford Chance Helps#Australian#Iris Energy
Reuters

Bitcoin rises 2.1% to reclaim $50,000

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose on Sunday to reclaim levels above $50,000. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency gained 2.11% to $50,445.34 at 1803 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,044.80 to its previous close. Bitcoin is up 81.9% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. Ether , the...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Miners Hold Off On Selling As Their Reserves Reach 2021 High

On-chain data shows Bitcoin miner reserve is growing as miners are accumulating BTC. The Puell Multiple confirms that miners don’t want to sell at the current price level. Bitcoin Miner Reserves Grow To Highest Value For The Year. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, BTC miner reserve has...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

ETFs to Bet on Popular Investment Themes of 2021

This year’s headlines were mostly dominated by pandemic-related updates, leaving investors in a continuous quest for good options for putting their money in. Amid the pandemic-related concerns, thematic investing continues to be a popular trend. Meanwhile, the discovery of variants like Delta and Omicron made investors increasingly apprehensive about...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Australia
investing.com

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges, Miners Back on Track Again

© Igor Faun Bitcoin Hashrate Surges, Miners Back on Track Again. BTC 24-hour hashrate surges. Bitcoin market cap remains over $900 billion. Crypto mining is one of the methods in the crypto space where you can earn crypto assets using hardware devices or at times, via the cloud. In the past months, the percentage of active miners in space has decreased due to the unexpected restrictions implemented by different countries around the world. However, the Bitcoin hashrate has been seen to be surging lately.
MARKETS
investing.com

Iceland cuts power to new Bitcoin miners

National Iceland electrical company Landsvirkjun has cut the amount of power it will provide for some industries, including aluminum smelters and Bitcoin (BTC) miners. A representative from the island’s power utility reported it has been forced to reduce energy allocations to southwestern Bitcoin miners and various industrial facilities due to a series of issues including a problem at a power station, low hydro-reservoir levels and accessing energy from an external supplier.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cryptopotato.com

21Shares Listed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs on Nasdaq Stockholm

21Shares became the first issuer of cryptocurrency Exchange-Traded Notes on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Swiss-based investment product issuer – 21Shares – listed its first two physically-backed Exchange-Traded Notes (ETNs) on Nasdaq Stockholm. The underlying assets of the financial products are respectively Bitcoin and Ethereum. First Issuer of ETNs on Nasdaq Stockholm.
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

BTC Miner Fortress Technologies Rebrands To Cathedra Bitcoin Inc

Bitcoin miner Fortress Technologies Inc. has rebranded to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. and will change its ticker symbol on the TSX Ventures Exchange (TSXV) to “CBIT,” the company said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “The name ‘Cathedra Bitcoin’ reflects our aspirations for the company, and for Bitcoin...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

After a bumpy ride, are Bitcoin miners recovering from November pangs

Bitcoin miners have had a pretty tough year considering the events in the the last few months. However, they recovered from it and managed to find stability, until November came. Even the miners couldn’t fight off the effects of the market dip. Minors and investors under fire. As we all...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Eyes NASDAQ Listing Following a $200 Million Fund Raise

TeraWulf raised nearly $200 million to strengthen its capital structure in advance of public listing. TeraWulf – an American bitcoin mining company – raised around $200 million in debt and equity financing from a group of individual and institutional investors. As a result, the firm expects to achieve a mining capacity of 6 exahash per second or 200 megawatts by the second part of 2022.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy