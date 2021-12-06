Clifford Chance Helps Australian Bitcoin Miner List on Nasdaq

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose on Sunday to reclaim levels above $50,000. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency gained 2.11% to $50,445.34 at 1803 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,044.80 to its previous close. Bitcoin is up 81.9% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. Ether , the...
On-chain data shows Bitcoin miner reserve is growing as miners are accumulating BTC. The Puell Multiple confirms that miners don’t want to sell at the current price level. Bitcoin Miner Reserves Grow To Highest Value For The Year. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, BTC miner reserve has...
This year’s headlines were mostly dominated by pandemic-related updates, leaving investors in a continuous quest for good options for putting their money in. Amid the pandemic-related concerns, thematic investing continues to be a popular trend. Meanwhile, the discovery of variants like Delta and Omicron made investors increasingly apprehensive about...
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. As of 9:30 a.m. ET, The...
National Iceland electrical company Landsvirkjun has cut the amount of power it will provide for some industries, including aluminum smelters and Bitcoin (BTC) miners. A representative from the island’s power utility reported it has been forced to reduce energy allocations to southwestern Bitcoin miners and various industrial facilities due to a series of issues including a problem at a power station, low hydro-reservoir levels and accessing energy from an external supplier.
21Shares became the first issuer of cryptocurrency Exchange-Traded Notes on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Swiss-based investment product issuer – 21Shares – listed its first two physically-backed Exchange-Traded Notes (ETNs) on Nasdaq Stockholm. The underlying assets of the financial products are respectively Bitcoin and Ethereum. First Issuer of ETNs on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Bitcoin miner Fortress Technologies Inc. has rebranded to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. and will change its ticker symbol on the TSX Ventures Exchange (TSXV) to “CBIT,” the company said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “The name ‘Cathedra Bitcoin’ reflects our aspirations for the company, and for Bitcoin...
Bitcoin miners have had a pretty tough year considering the events in the the last few months. However, they recovered from it and managed to find stability, until November came. Even the miners couldn’t fight off the effects of the market dip. Minors and investors under fire. As we all...
Clifford Chance has narrowed the list of contenders for its next global managing partner to two, with both contenders for the top role being based outside of the U.K. for the first time in the firm’s history. London structured finance partner Jessica Littlewood is out of the race to replace...
Bitcoin fell below the $50K mark for the first time since October, sending panic through the markets. Despite the decline, hash rates have continued to climb higher following a drop in mining difficulty. Unknown miners are on the increase as they contribute to a sizable portion of the network’s hashrates.
TeraWulf raised nearly $200 million to strengthen its capital structure in advance of public listing. TeraWulf – an American bitcoin mining company – raised around $200 million in debt and equity financing from a group of individual and institutional investors. As a result, the firm expects to achieve a mining capacity of 6 exahash per second or 200 megawatts by the second part of 2022.
AUSTIN, TEXAS – The Texas power grid is struggling with fluctuating energy prices and sporadic service, but the state's growing bitcoin mining community believes it can help fix it. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz agrees. "A lot of the discussion around bitcoin views bitcoin as a consumer of energy," said Cruz...
Comments / 0