ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How Long Can You Board a Dog (and How Long Is Too Long?)

By Sarah Ashley
purewow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe whole point of a vacation is to relax with those you love. If a dog-friendly road trip is out of the question, leaving your dog behind shouldn’t be anxiety-inducing. Boarding your dog at a reputable kennel is a great option (and an ideal solution for some pups!). For most dogs,...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 1

Related
womansworld.com

Why You Should Always Pet Your Dog Before Leaving the House

Every pet owner knows all too well what it’s like to see sad little puppy dog eyes staring up at them as they’re about to leave for the day. “But moooom, can’t we cuddle for just five more minutes?” they seem to beg. And as much as we’d love to do just that, we have to hope our head scratches are enough to tide them over until we get home. A new study says giving our dog some comfort before leaving can help them.
PETS
Telegraph

What happens to your dog’s brain when you are not there

If you’ve ever wondered what your pet gets up to when you leave the house, then you aren’t alone. In recent years, the market for pet technology, such as smart cameras, has rapidly expanded, allowing pet owners to observe their pets’ antics from anywhere, at the click of a button. According to a report by Global Market Insights, the market valuation for pet tech will exceed $20 billion (£15 billion) by 2027.
PETS
Gamezebo

Doglife: Bitlife Dogs Breed Guide – Every Breed and How to Get Them

There are loads of different breeds of dog and cat in Doglife: Bitlife Dogs, and you can play as many of them simply by starting a randomly generated new life. If you want to pick a specific breed, things get a little complicated. Once you’ve tapped the New Life button,...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
247tempo.com

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required...
PETS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
Telegraph

Why every abandoned bundle will always find love with the Dogs Trust

On the morning I’m visiting the Dogs Trust rehoming centre just outside Leeds, there’s another arrival, a tiny two-day-old French bulldog puppy no bigger than a can of pop. Blind in both eyes, she was found in a park and taken to the local dog warden, who has brought her to the centre. Staff suspect she’d been dumped by a commercial dog breeder after they realised she was a “defective product” and couldn’t be sold for thousands of pounds, as her siblings will have been.
PETS
lovemeow.com

5 Kittens Longing for Their Mom, Become Completely Enamored with a Cat-loving Dog

Five kittens who were longing for their mom, became completely enamored with a sweet cat-loving dog. Last month, a litter of five kittens were brought in to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA in Virginia) without a mom. They were in need of a foster home, so Asa, a volunteer of the rescue, welcomed them into her care.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Training#Two Dogs#Your Dog#Pumpkin Pet Insurance#Mvb#Fivebarks
The Independent

Is sleeping with your dog in the bed bad?

Every early morning, around 2am, my sleeping partner wakes me up because she’s thirsty and needs a bathroom break. Fortunately for her, she has no trouble going back to sleep. I know this because after this nightly ritual, I’m often wide-awake, listening to her gentle snores. By now, you may...
PETS
HOLAUSA

Surprising reasons why your cat follows you everywhere

I think we can all agree that cats are a mystery sometimes, especially when they are following us around and checking on whatever we’re doing, and while the main reason it’s often food, we made a list of surprising reasons behind this interesting behavior. If your cat is still lurking...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Google
FIRST For Women

3 Ways To Tell If Your Dog Really Loves You

Anyone who has a pet knows how strong the bond between the two of you can be. For dog owners like me, coming home to our furry buddies is the highlight of our day. My heart soars every time my puppy gets so excited he can’t contain himself. He ends up sprinting all over the house with a major case of the zoomies. If your dog does the same, it might be their way of telling you they love you — and it’s not the only sign!
PETS
petguide.com

Top 10 Dog Breeds That Stay Small

Big things come in small packages. Just look at these dog breeds that stay small – they’ve got a huge personality that makes up for their tiny statures!. Sometimes less is more… kinda like the pups featured on our Top 10 Dog Breeds That Stay Small list. All dogs are small when they start out as puppies, but it doesn’t take long for them to grow into their paws. But there are some dog breeds that stay conveniently puppy-sized, which is perfect if you live in an apartment or condo and space is at a premium. There are a lot of small breeds out there, and because many breeds come in teacup form, we’re leaving them off of our list. Here are our picks for the top dogs that stay small. (Photo credit: Life on White/Bigstock)
PETS
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
pawtracks.com

How to house train your puppy without losing your mind

Don’t be fooled by their frequent naps and tiny bodies—puppies are a lot of work! They leave behind a bigger mess than you’d think, and their adorable size makes feeding and potty breaks more frequent. Still, you can start house training your new furry friend as soon as you bring them home. Beginning while they’re young will allow your pup to get the hang of their bathroom routine as well as expectations. They may not be able to hold it all day, but you can still avoid a few accidents by getting a head start.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy