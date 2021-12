Foo Fighters are the epitome of a live rock show. I'm not just saying that because they are my band, it's the truth. If you have had the honor of seeing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees play live, you know it's a three-hour experience. It's not a concert or a show, it's something that happens with you, and to you, and changes you. I will warn you, once you've experienced the Foo live, it will change the way you appreciate live rock.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO