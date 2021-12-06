ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pear Therapeutics closes SPAC merger, lists on Nasdaq

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

Boston-based Pear confirmed in June that it would go public by merging Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Following approval from Thimble Point’s stockholders at the end of last month, the company announced the completion of the merger on...

www.massdevice.com

