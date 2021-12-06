ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland's Jim Kaat among those elected to baseball Hall of Fame

The party planning has begun more than half a year in advance, and oh what a party it will be. On July 24, 2022, Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, becoming the fifth and sixth players to be enshrined as Twins. Minnesotans and Twins fans from across the country are expected to descend on Cooperstown to watch the pair of Twins legends be honored.
Tony Oliva has been through this before, all the excitement, all the nerves, all the anticipation of waiting to find out if he would be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. And the last time, it was to fall short by only one vote. Two Twins greats —...
Orlando (AP) - Two former Minnesota Twins greats have been added to Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame. Former Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat were elected along with Buck O’Neil, Minnie Miñoso, Gil Hodges and Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees. Oliva and Kaat, both 83...
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Zeeland native and former major-league baseball pitcher Jim Kaat has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. He turned 83 years old on Nov. 7. Kaat started his pro career play for the Washington Senators in 1957, after playing while a Hope College student....
The club is elite, and entry is elusive. More than 20,000 players have put on a major-league baseball jersey and just 267 currently have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The club will usher in Twins legends Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat, among others, next July. But while their official induction will have to wait months, they’ve already been welcomed with open arms by their peers.
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN – Minnesota Twins legends Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee, as announced by the Hall of Fame this evening. Oliva received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots to win election and Kaat received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots. They join Gil Hodges (Golden Days Era Committee), Minnie Miñoso (Golden Days Era Committee), Bud Fowler (Early Baseball Era Committee) and Buck O’Neil (Early Baseball Era Committee) in the Class of 2022. Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sunday, July 24 at 12:30 p.m. CT on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.
Jim Kaat, whose great baseball career and great baseball life has now been honored by the Golden Days Era Committee, was talking about that baseball life on Tuesday morning, and looking back, because I’ve asked him to. “I like to think I’m a lot like our game,” Kaat said....
