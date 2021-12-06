Zeeland’s Jim Kaat among those elected to baseball Hall of Fame

The party planning has begun more than half a year in advance, and oh what a party it will be. On July 24, 2022, Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, becoming the fifth and sixth players to be enshrined as Twins. Minnesotans and Twins fans from across the country are expected to descend on Cooperstown to watch the pair of Twins legends be honored.

