Three More Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Released

Three additional members of the US-Canadian hostages kidnapped in Haiti back in October have been released, US-based Christian Aid Ministries confirmed .

The organization said in a statement the three members were released Sunday night (December 5).

"We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstance of the release, or any other details," the organization's statement said, per CNN .

On October 16, a group of 17 missionaries –– which included 16 Americans and one Canadian –– were taken hostage by members of the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti while traveling northeast of the capital Port-au-Prince by car.

Two of the hostages were released last month . Twelve of the 17 are still being held by their captors.

An infant, three-year-old and six-year-old, are among those kidnapped, Christian Aid said at the time of the kidnapping. Reports indicated that gang leaders demanded $1 million ransom per hostage and threatened to kill the hostages. There's no details yet on if the ransoms were paid.

Kidnappings for ransom spiked in the months following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse back in July.

