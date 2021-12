There was an infield once, was there ever. They were something to see, those Cincinnati Reds of the 1970s, the team known as the Big Red Machine. The infield would have had four future Hall of Famers in it: Johnny Bench, Tony Perez, Joe Morgan and Pete Rose. But Rose isn’t in the Hall of Fame, so there were only three Hall of Famers in that infield, for one of the best baseball teams of all time.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO