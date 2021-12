The Girls Volleyball 4A State Final takes place at Illinois State where Metea Valley captures their first ever state title. The Class 4A girls volleyball state championship match is here at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University. Metea Valley looking to make history by winning the first IHSA state title for any Mustang athletic program. Metea players from the Warriors Hockey Club has two state championships, but hockey is not an IHSA sport. Standing in the way is the most decorated volleyball program Illinois has ever seen in the Mighty Macs from Mother McAuley. The Macs defeated Edwardsville in three sets in the semifinals and are in search of their 16th state volleyball championship! The Mustangs took down Barrington in straight sets to earn their title shot. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO