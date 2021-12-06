ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS Won't Hear Case From Sandy Hook-Questioning Former FAU Professor

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCoZp_0dFSFphv00
Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up an appeal by an FAU professor who claims he was fired for questioning whether the Sandy Hook massacre occurred.

The Justices on Monday didn't explain their reasons for declining to hear the case brought by James Tracy.

The professor was fired in 2015 after gaining nationwide attention for posts on his personal blog that called into question whether a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Connecticut back in 2012.

But attorneys for Florida Atlantic University claim the blog posts are not the reason Tracy was terminated. The school says he was fired for "gross insubordination" after refusing to comply with reporting requirements.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Law firm for gun maker withdraws from Sandy Hook case

(Reuters) - U.S. gun maker Remington Arms Co has changed law firms in its nearly seven-year legal battle with the families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. Kerry Callahan of Updike, Kelly & Spellacy on Tuesday informed the Connecticut Superior Court he is replacing...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
WALB 10

SCOTUS hears arguments in crucial Mississippi abortion case

Scientists in South Africa are working to learn more about the severity of the coronavirus omicron variant and the vaccine effectiveness against it. Mich. school shooting suspect arrested with loaded firearm, authorities say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New Haven Register

Former West Haven state Rep. DiMassa, alleged business partner won’t face court in fraud case until 2022

WEST HAVEN — Michael DiMassa and John Bernardo are expected to have their day in court — but not just yet. DiMassa, a former Democratic state representative, and Bernardo were employees of the city of West Haven when they were arrested by the FBI in connection with an alleged scheme to divert as much $636,000 in federal money allocated to the city to provide relief from COVID-19.
WEST HAVEN, CT
NEWS CENTER Maine

SCOTUS hears arguments in Maine tuition assistance program case

MAINE, USA — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in Carson v. Makin, involving Maine's tuition assistance program. The state of Maine is the defendant in this case. As it stands, Maine law entitles every child to free public education. In cities or towns without schools, funding is provided for students to study at any public or private school of their choice, as long as that school is not associated with any religion or religious entity.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Fau#The Professor#The U S Supreme Court
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist blames Gov. DeSantis, demands probe of ‘disturbing’ UF censorship

'He now (poses) a direct threat to freedom of speech and academic freedom.'. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has called on state education officials to investigate claims made in a “disturbing” new report by University of Florida professors detailing how faculty curbed race-related references in course materials and blocked, delayed or destroyed COVID-19 data out of fear of retaliation by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
iheart.com

Group Alleges Harassment By Group Linked To Seminole Tribe

A group collecting signatures for a constitutional amendment on sports betting is alleging harassment by a group linked to the Seminole Tribe. Senator Jeff Brandes, the lone holdout when the Seminole Gaming Compact was ratified by the Senate, says the alleged activities are supported by affidavits from petition gatherers. Brandes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Times

Schools face tough times teaching math amid ‘CRT’ complaints

Schools across Florida and the nation have made strides to attempt to diversify their curricula to ensure that students see real life in their lessons. That includes in their STEM classes. At the same time, there’s been backlash by some people against what they see as too much emphasis on race in school. It’s become a conundrum for teachers as they attempt to navigate the crosscurrents. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

Emmett Till Antilynching Act Goes Before House Judiciary Committee

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Emmett Till Antilynching Act goes before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday. Congress has yet to make lynching a federal hate crime. Chicago teen Emmett Till was tortured and killed after supposedly whistling at a white woman in Mississippi in 1955. The case was reopened four years ago after a book claimed the woman recanted her story. Federal investigators couldn’t confirm if that was true. An all-white jury acquitted the two white men — who later confessed.  
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

California Murder Case Takes Big Turn In Court

A California murder case that captivated the nation is about to take a big turn in court. Scott Peterson plans to speak out this morning when he's re-sentenced for killing his pregnant wife and their unborn son. It happened in 2002 on Christmas Eve, just a month before Laci was due to give birth. Her family will be there today and making statements as well. Peterson's death sentence was overturned last year because of an error made by a judge. A hearing in February will determine if he gets a new trial. "The People submit to the Court that the only sentence available for this defendant is a sentence of life without the possibility of parole plus 15 years to life for the murders of Laci and Conner," Peterson's wife and unborn son, the prosecutor's December filing stated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Takes Up School Mask Mandate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The wait continues as the Pennslyvania Supreme Court decides whether masks should be worn in Pennsylvania schools. Arguments on both sides were heard Wednesday in a Philadelphia courtroom. It’s up to the justices to decide the fate of all schools across the commonwealth. The issue at hand is whether Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam could legally issue a mask mandate. The mandate was issued in August. After the mandate, some parents and lawmakers sued, saying Beam didn’t have the power to do that. The state’s commonwealth court agreed and said the mandate would expire on Dec. 4, but Gov. Tom...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy