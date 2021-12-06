SCOTUS Won't Hear Case From Sandy Hook-Questioning Former FAU Professor

Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up an appeal by an FAU professor who claims he was fired for questioning whether the Sandy Hook massacre occurred.

The Justices on Monday didn't explain their reasons for declining to hear the case brought by James Tracy.

The professor was fired in 2015 after gaining nationwide attention for posts on his personal blog that called into question whether a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Connecticut back in 2012.

But attorneys for Florida Atlantic University claim the blog posts are not the reason Tracy was terminated. The school says he was fired for "gross insubordination" after refusing to comply with reporting requirements.