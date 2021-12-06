Liberty looking for new head coach as Walt Hopkins and team management part ways

The Liberty’s Walt Hopkins era is over.

The coach who helped end the team’s three-year playoff drought will not return for a third season.

“The New York Liberty has initiated a search for a new head coach, following a decision by Walt Hopkins & management to part ways,” the team said in a statement posted only to their social media accounts on Monday. “We thank Walt for his spirit & commitment over the last two seasons, in which the team developed 3 WNBA All-Rookie Team members & Rookie of the Year.”

Hopkins leaves with a 14-40 record in his first-ever stint as a WNBA head coach. He previously worked as an assistant for the Minnesota Lynx under Cheryl Reeve.

In some ways, Hopkins’ time with the Libs was a success. As a rookie himself in 2020, he helped keep together a team of mostly new players in a bubble during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, finishing 2-20. Last season, his team got off to its best start (5-1) in 14 years.

Even though 2021 ended with a 12-20 record, it also included a first-round playoff matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, which the Liberty lost by one point. That came after the team went through several lineup and roster changes through the season.

But more will be needed for the Liberty to return to the playoffs in year three of Joe Tsai’s ownership — the same Joe Tsai who as the Nets’ honcho greenlit the dismissal of Kenny Atkinson, approved the hiring of NBA legend Steve Nash as head coach and gave a thumbs up to a trade for James Harden, all to push the Nets from “win eventually” to “win now” with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ( ineligible ) already on the roster.

And the Liberty already has some players ready to take off under the right coach.

Hopkins tenure was brief, but he did play an important role in helping his first-year players develop and got the team to understand what it would take to win. He seemed to allude to such on Monday, sharing a quote by Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore to his Instagram story: “The one who plants trees, knowing that he will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life.” The post came three minutes before the Liberty announced Hopkins’ departure, per Winsidr’s Geoff Magliocchetti.

With a more experienced coach, Natasha Howard could earn another Defensive Player of the Year award; Betnijah Laney , Bec Allen and Sami Whitcomb could electrify Barclays every home game with their sharp shooting and Sabrina Ionescu may become Teresa Weatherspoon reincarnate .

Michaela Onyenwere and DiDi Richards could flourish in their second years while Jaz Jones, Kylee Shook, Reshanda Gray, Neah Odom and Jocelyn Willoughby could make cases for sixth-woman of the year and Asia Durr could seamlessly transition back to basketball.

That may be wishful thinking for fans, but there is no doubt this roster, working on its second full season together, would benefit from someone with more experience, either as a longtime coach or a former WNBA player legend, to bring about full glory.

While the Liberty figures out who its coach will be ahead of the 2022 season, it’s clear the team isn’t settling for just another playoff appearance in its future.