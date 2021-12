Florida is the place to be if you want to enjoy a meal and a little something fun on the side. Not all restaurants in Florida are made the same, with some offering up much more than just a sweet spot to dine. For instance, did you know that there is a pancake house in De Leon Springs State Park where you can cook your own pancakes right at the table?! Take a look at these seven unique restaurants in Florida that offer so much more than just delicious food.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO