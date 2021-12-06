ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Imagine Launches Audio Division With iHeartMedia Podcast Slate Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xC6DS_0dFSFg0c00

Imagine Entertainment is launching a new audio division tied to an exclusive deal with iHeartMedia.

The film and TV company’s chairmen, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard , announced Tuesday that Imagine will co-produce a slate of unscripted podcasts for the digital giant. The agreement will encompass six new series over the next two years.

The effort will be overseen by Imagine’s chief strategy officer Justin Wilkes and led by producer Kara Welker.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have iHeart as our partner as we launch the Imagine brand into the audio space,” said Wilkes. “Audio has proven to be a fantastic incubator and engine for IP development and between our connectivity to talent and storytellers, as well as our ability to create high-quality content, we’re incredibly well positioned to enter the category.”

While no flagship projects have been unveiled, the Imagine team said the goal was to expand the new division into immersive experiences that encompass filmed content, live events, and tours and merchandise — all leveraging its library of intellectual property.

“Imagine stands for the very highest quality content – behind some of the greatest film, TV and digital content the world has seen,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “As the largest podcast network in the world, our goal is simple and consistent: We want to work with the most innovative, passionate storytellers in the world — producers who don’t just work in mediums, but who pioneer them. That’s Imagine.”

iHeartMedia’s iHeartPodcast Network hosts more than 750 originals, clocking more than 321 million global downloads each month, the company estimates. Categories include business, sports, spirituality and technology, entertainment, family, comedy and true crime.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Inside Bruce Campbell’s Role Steering David Zaslav’s Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

Bruce Campbell has served as Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s top dealmaker for more than 20 years, and over their tenures at NBCUniversal and Discovery, has helped orchestrate many key M&A deals. The transactions ranged from the merger of NBC and Universal Studios to Discovery’s purchase of Eurosport and its 2018 acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive that bolstered its arsenal of lifestyle TV brands. But in early March, Campbell was handed his toughest assignment yet after learning that Zaslav had initiated secret talks with AT&T CEO John Stankey that culminated in the surprise $43 billion WarnerMedia-Discovery spinoff agreement unveiled May 17. “Effectively, a...
BUSINESS
Variety

ViacomCBS, Wattpad Webtoon Studios Team for Paramount Plus Series Slate

ViacomCBS International Studios and Wattpad Webtoon Studios revealed a global partnership to source emerging content and creative talent from around the world to develop a slate of original series based on hit Wattpad and Webtoon stories. Wattpad Webtoon Studios and ViacomCBS International Studios’ production arm, VIS, will coproduce content for ViacomCBS’ networks and platforms, including its premium streaming service Paramount Plus. In June, Wattpad, a top user-contributed fiction app, combined its TV, film and books division with the studio operations of digital comics platform Webtoon. Previously, South Korea-based Naver, Webtoon’s owner, acquired Wattpad for $600 million. Naver had said it would fund...
BUSINESS
Variety

Hollywood Fire Sale: Overheated Acquisition Costs for Content Companies

Details on every done deal and potential pacts in negotiation. Land grab had many scratching their heads at the sky-high valuations. Don’t be fooled by overinflated figures. We’ve done the real math!. It’s a great time to be a content company. Over the past six months or so,...
BUSINESS
uticaphoenix.net

Kenan Thompson Launches Artists for Artists Production Company and Incubator

Kenan Thompson and John Ryan Jr. announced the launch of Artists For Artists (AFA), a full-service production company with a commerce division and bespoke management representation. Artists for Artists will serve as an incubator for artists to create and produce their own content. AFA will build companies with artists and...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Brian Grazer
Variety

Dealmakers Conversation: David Zaslav Hunts for ‘Doers’ to Lead ‘Entrepreneurial’ Warner Bros. Discovery

With the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger under regulatory review and under fire from liberals in Congress, David Zaslav can’t say much about his plans for leading Warner Bros. Discovery if the $43 billion transaction is confirmed, as expected by the middle of next year. But Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, offered a glimpse of his operational vision for enlarged company on Wednesday as part of his wide-ranging Variety Dealmakers virtual conversation with Claudia Eller, Variety Editor in Chief. “One of the philosophies of the companies is that we’re hiring doers,” Zaslav told Eller. “We need to de-layer as much as possible get as...
BUSINESS
Variety

Social-Streaming Startup Scener Taps Hulu Veteran David Baron as CEO, Snags J.J. Abrams as Investor

Scener, the three-year-old co-viewing streaming video platform incubated by RealNetworks, is hoping to kick its business into higher gear with a new CEO and the backing of a slate of new investors and advisers, including filmmaker J.J. Abrams. The company announced the hiring of David Baron, a nearly 14-year veteran of Hulu, as its new CEO. Daniel Strickland, Scener’s founder and original CEO and chief technology officer, will continue in his role as CTO of the company going forward. In addition to Abrams, Scener announced Sean Rad (Tinder founder and investor) and Marc Geiger (founder of SaveLive, cofounder of Lollapalooza, and former...
BUSINESS
Variety

How David Zaslav Plans to Combine Discovery and WarnerMedia to Unleash ‘Shock and Awe’ on the Streaming Wars

David Zaslav is sad. His day started off with a sobering phone call with Suzy Welch, author, host and widow of longtime General Electric CEO Jack Welch. The morning headlines from the once largest company in the world and citadel of corporate America came as a jolt to Zaslav, who previously worked for then-GE-owned NBC for 18 years. After years of struggling, GE announced on Nov. 9 that it will carve itself up over the next two years into three publicly traded companies focused separately on energy, aviation and health care. The conglomerate founded in 1892 through the merger of Thomas Edison’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Endemol Shine North America & ‘LFG’ Producer Everywoman Studios Team To Bolster Female Creators In Unscripted Space

Endemol Shine North America has teamed up with Everywoman Studios, the company behind HBO Max doc LFG, to expand a program to help female unscripted creators. The Lego Masters producer has signed up to join Abby Greensfelder’s company to expand Realscreen’s Propelle Program, which looks to support the careers of up-and-coming women creators by pairing them with industry leaders. The scheme was initially launched last year by Greensfelder and Realscreen and Endemol Shine’s involvement will now see them double the number of creators it mentors and give out an additional Accelerator Award for unscripted formats. The format program will select three projects, and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartmedia#Digital Audio#Imagine Entertainment#Iheartpodcast Network
imdb.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Wants to Be a Streaming Powerhouse, with Theatrical as the ‘Top of the Funnel’

When WarnerMedia and Discovery announced their plans to merge earlier this year, one of the biggest benefits cited by executives was the power the combined entertainment giant would have in the streaming space. But that doesn’t mean the new company — Warner Bros. Discovery, as it will be called if and when the deal the deal is finalized next year — is turning its back on theatrical.
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Partners with Illuminative to Train Indigenous TV and Film Producers

Netflix and IllumiNative, a woman-led non-profit organization, announced the launch of the IllumiNative Producers Program, a year-long training program for Indigenous producers. The inaugural program begins in April 2022 and will support a cohort of seven early and mid-career producers. The selected fellows will develop a current project, attend monthly workshops and have access to network-building opportunities with their cohort as well as mentors and leaders in the industry. Fellows will also receive a $25,000 stipend to support their work, and creative feedback and mentorship as they develop their project. First on the slate of programming for the fellows is a digital...
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Hollywood’s Imagine Entertainment Creates Audio Arm With iHeartMedia.

Hollywood power players Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the men behind Imagine Entertainment, have launched a new podcast division. Imagine Audio is being fueled by an exclusive slate deal with iHeartMedia. The alliance will bring a series of co-produced, unscripted podcasts that will expand Imagine’s intellectual property verticals beyond the traditional movie and television screens.
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Director of Film Marketing Crystal Ponzio-Busto Joins Crooked Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Crooked Media hired Crystal Ponzio-Busto, an eight-year veteran of Netflix, to lead marketing for the podcasting and media company. As Crooked’s SVP of marketing, Ponzio-Busto will oversee marketing and communications strategy for the brand, working to broaden its reach in podcasting, digital content and ecommerce and helping to launch Crooked’s upcoming TV and film projects. Most recently, Ponzio-Busto was director of films marketing at Netflix, where she developed campaigns for titles including Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” — which picked up Netflix’s first-ever feature film Oscar nominations — “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “The Two Popes,” both of which also were Oscar-nominated. She...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
Deadline

Ubisoft Appoints Jordan Cohen As Senior Director Of European Live-Action Film And Television

EXCLUSIVE: Ubisoft Film & Television announced today that it has appointed Jordan Cohen as Senior Director of European Live-Action Film and Television. In his new role, he will oversee the creative development and production of the company’s European-based film and television projects, made for a global audience. He will be based in Paris, reporting to the film and television group in Los Angeles. “Ubisoft is a global company with internationally known IP, so it’s a natural fit to expand our team and focus on creating live-action content for the pan-European market,” said Margaret Boykin, Vice President, Ubisoft Film & Television. “We’re thrilled to...
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

Discovery Plus Sets Development Deal With Group Nine (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery inked a development deal for a slate of new original series for Discovery Plus from Group Nine Media, the digital media company whose brands include NowThis, the Dodo, Thrillist and Seeker. Discovery is one of the founding investors in New York-based Group Nine and has already licensed some Group...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Black-ish,’ ‘Jack Ryan’ Talents to Present at Netflix, Stage 32 Content Creation Program

A panel of industry experts will present workshops at the Creating Content for the Global Marketplace program from Netflix and Stage 32. Designed as a series of educational virtual workshops, the program is aimed at emerging talent from around the world who will learn how to turn their ideas into compelling structured series. The presenting experts include Vijal Patel, an Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award winning writer and producer who has worked on shows such as “Black-ish” and “The Middle”; Mickey Fisher, a showrunner, writer and producer for Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan,” “The Strain,” and “Extant”; Anna M. Henry, a development executive...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety’s 2021 Hitmakers and Hitbreakers Revealed

What contrasts in mood the two most dominating songs of 2021 offered us: hovering and over him. With “Levitating,” Dua Lipa floated a record that really did feel lighter than air, while in “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo was crying in a car, seeming anything but liberated by her new vehicular freedom. That the year should be led by two songs at such opposite ends of the scale felt fitting: Is our spirit at last buoyant, with quarantine conditions lifting a bit? Or is breaking up — or away — still hard to do, whether it’s escaping the pandemic or leaving your first boyfriend? So many of the moods of 2021 could be found throughout the year’s top 25 smashes, whose streaming and airplay data were used to determine who belongs in Variety’s annual Hitmakers Impact Report — our roundup of the producers, songwriters, mixers, managers and key executives who made the smashes happen. Levitate, drive or dance your way on in and take a look.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

ViacomCBS, NENT Group Team to Launch New Pluto Service in Nordics (EXCLUSIVE)

ViacomCBS Networks International, a division of ViacomCBS, has joined forces with Scandinavia’s leading streaming company NENT Group to launch a new Pluto TV service across Sweden, Denmark and Norway in 2022. Under the partnership, NENT’s standalone AVOD service, Viafree, will be integrated into Pluto TV. NENT Group will serve as...
BUSINESS
imdb.com

Machaco, Aramos to Launch Joint Venture La Puerta Roja (Exclusive)

Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos’ Aramos Cine have partnered to set up a joint venture: La Puerta Roja, focused on horror and fantasy movies as well as working with prominent genre directors from Ibero-America. Both companies are based in Buenos Aires. The idea sprang from Machaco and Aramos’s...
BUSINESS
Variety

Park Circus Renews Licensing Deal for Vast Disney, Fox Library (EXCLUSIVE)

All-rights sales agency and distribution company Park Circus has renewed a licensing deal for thousands of titles from Disney and Fox. The new distribution services agreement with The Walt Disney Company Limited allows Park Circus to grant exhibition licenses for screening of Disney’s repertory and library catalogue and other selected feature film releases in cinemas internationally. The agreement is valid until Sept. 2023. The new agreement extends a distribution relationship between the two companies that began in 2007. It will authorize pre-approved screenings of Disney’s feature film content under its various studio brands in all territories outside of the U.S., Canada,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Webfest Berlin Grows Alongside Global Short-Form Industry

Playing Dec. 13-15, the seventh edition of Webfest Berlin will run under new ownership but the same set of goals: To spotlight the finest in short-format web series production and to herald them on the international stage. This year’s edition will feature 27 short-form series from 13 countries in nearly as many languages, all spread over six competitive sections (Including French comedy “Dhanasri, Julies and the Ghosts,” pictured above). Acquired by Russia’s Red Carpet Studio in 2020, Webfest Berlin has kept much of its team in place and will aim to maintain a sense of continuity between this and previous editions. That...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy