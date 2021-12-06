The Festival Of Trees Is Back In Indiana This Winter
The holidays are a magical time meant for family and friends to come together and celebrate. We have all sorts of traditions in the Hoosier State, from various delightful holiday drive-thrus to awe-inspiring shows, wintery wonderlands, and so much more. There are also quite a few parties and events that are holiday must-dos, like one winter festival in Indiana that’s been going strong for quite some time: the delightful Festival of Trees. Going strong for eight years now, this year’s festivities include 75 brilliantly-decorated Christmas trees for your viewing pleasure – among other things!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For tickets, galleries, a full schedule of events, and more make sure to visit the official Festival of Trees website. Need more of the holiday spirit in your life? Check out these adorable Christmas towns of the Hoosier State. What’s your favorite winter festival in Indiana? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Comments / 0