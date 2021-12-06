ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Festival Of Trees Is Back In Indiana This Winter

By Tori Jane
 2 days ago

The holidays are a magical time meant for family and friends to come together and celebrate. We have all sorts of traditions in the Hoosier State, from various delightful holiday drive-thrus to awe-inspiring shows, wintery wonderlands, and so much more. There are also quite a few parties and events that are holiday must-dos, like one winter festival in Indiana that’s been going strong for quite some time: the delightful Festival of Trees. Going strong for eight years now, this year’s festivities include 75 brilliantly-decorated Christmas trees for your viewing pleasure – among other things!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXrT2_0dFSFaiG00
Every year, the Indiana Historical Society puts together this wonderful event with plenty of things to do, see, and celebrate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jDoo_0dFSFaiG00
Guests have, of course, the ability to vote for their favorite tree. Who will win this year? Guess we'll find out!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ookhh_0dFSFaiG00
You never know who you'll run into during this time of year...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVKpy_0dFSFaiG00
Throughout the weeks of the festival, there are planned events and activities designed for ultimate family fun.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jdgj4_0dFSFaiG00
There are also plenty of interactive/immersive activities planned, storytimes with Santa, holiday movies, and for those who prefer not to come in person, an online version of the festivities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8abh_0dFSFaiG00
Everyone who wishes to can pre-order a special ornament designed just for this year's fun and games, too!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uN58_0dFSFaiG00
The festival is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years' Eve, and New Years' Day.

For tickets, galleries, a full schedule of events, and more make sure to visit the official Festival of Trees website. Need more of the holiday spirit in your life? Check out these adorable Christmas towns of the Hoosier State. What’s your favorite winter festival in Indiana? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Comments / 0

