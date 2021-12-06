ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ex-National Guard Official Accuses Army of ‘Stalinist’ Lies About Jan. 6

By Cameron Joseph
Vice
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former D.C. National Guard official is accusing two senior Army leaders of lying to Congress and covering up their roles in delaying a military response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Col. Earl Matthews, a senior National Security Council and Army official who was the top attorney for...

Ron Trammell
5d ago

It clearly says it was one of the Flynn boys and his partner but they are twisting it around to be Pelosi's fault. Besides why would you need the national guard for a peaceful picture taking afternoon?

3
cityxtramagazine.com

‘This Call Never Happened’: Ex-D.C. Guard Leaders Push Back As Internal Army Report On Jan. 6 Emerges

Two former top D.C. National Guard officials claim that an internal Army report on its response to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is loaded with falsehoods. The Army report, lays the foundation for the Pentagon’s defense against criticism that it took too long to approve the Guard’s response to the Capitol attack. The March 18 report says Guard members weren’t prepared to respond quickly to the riot and describes multiple communications between top Army officials and the D.C. Guard’s commander, then-Maj. Gen. William Walker.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

What a National Guard Commander Saw on January 6

Nearly a year after Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Americans have a much better picture of how the attack transpired. Less clear is why measures to secure the building, and the hundreds of lawmakers inside, failed. The patchwork response is even more confounding when compared with how law-enforcement agencies and the National Guard were used during protests against police brutality in the summer of 2020.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Top National Guard Bosses Say Army’s Jan. 6 Narrative Is a ‘Fiction’

Two former top D.C. National Guard officials are pushing back on an Army report on its response to the Capitol riot, saying that the document is “whole fiction.” The report, published in March and obtained by Politico, is a 20-page outline of how the National Guard wasn’t prepared to respond to the insurrection. But the two Guard officials, Col. Earl Matthews and former Maj. Gen. William Walker, say that many of the events described in the Army’s report never occurred. Their refutation comes three days after Matthews accused two U.S. Army leaders of “outright perjury,” saying then-Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt rewrote the Jan. 6 narrative to shift blame to the Guard and the Capitol Police. Neither he nor Walker had seen the Army report until Politico shared it with them, they said.
MILITARY
Person
Michael Flynn
New York Post

Former top DC Guard officials call Army’s Jan. 6 report ‘fiction’

Two former top Washington DC National Guard officials have slammed the US Army’s internal report on its response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, claiming the document creates a false narrative about what happened that day. The 20-page report, obtained by Politico, describes multiple conversations between Army officials and...
MILITARY
The Independent

Michael Flynn’s brother lied to Congress in Capitol riot testimony, ex-aide to top DC national guard general says

A former aide to the District of Columbia National Guard general who was in command during the 6 January insurrection has accused two top Army officers — including the brother of disgraced Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn — of lying to Congress in an attempt to blame DC national guard officials for delays in response to the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.The accusations against General Charles Flynn, who served as the Army’s deputy chief of staff for operations on 6 January, and then-Army staff director Lieutenant General Walter Piatt, were laid out in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Former DC Guard Official Rips 'Unmitigated' Jan. 6 Lies Of Michael Flynn's Brother

A former District of Columbia National Guard official has blasted Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn — brother of disgraced onetime national security adviser Michael Flynn — and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt as “absolute and unmitigated liars” in their account of the Pentagon’s response to the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a memo obtained by Politico.
MILITARY
Axios

Former D.C. Guard alleges Army generals lied about Jan. 6 response

A former D.C. National Guard official has alleged that two U.S. Army generals "lied" to Congress in their testimony on the U.S. Capitol riot, Politico first reported Monday. The big picture: Col. Earl Matthews, who was serving on Jan. 6, alleges in a memo that the official version on the military response is "worthy of the best Stalinist or North Korea propagandist" and that the Pentagon inspector general's November report on it features "myriad inaccuracies, false or misleading statements, or examples of faulty analysis."
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Top D.C. Guardsman Says Army Generals Are ‘Absolute Liars’ About Their Role in Jan. 6 Response

A former top D.C. National Guard official has accused two U.S. Army bosses of lying about what he alleges was an optics-driven decision to delay calling in the National Guard to deal with the Capitol insurrection rioters, and then trying to shift the blame onto the Guard itself. In a 36-page memo leaked to Politico, Col. Earl Matthews, called Gen. Charles Flynn, deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of Army staff, “absolute and unmitigated liars,” who were making a “Stalinist” effort to rewrite the history of the military’s response to the events of January 6. Matthews says they failed to act decisively on the deployment of the National Guard and have subsequently lied about that to Congress.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Justice Official Targeted for Contempt Action in Jan. 6 Probe

Clark refused to answer questions on election-overturn efforts. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol plans to recommend holding in contempt of Congress a second. Donald Trump. ally who aided the former president’s unsuccessful efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Jeffrey Clark, a former acting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Army Guy Behind Insane Jan. 6 PowerPoint Claims He Briefed Meadows

A retired U.S. army colonel routinely briefed then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on a plot to overturn the 2020 election results, he told the Washington Post. Philip Waldron claimed he was part of a team that briefed Trump’s inner circle on a PowerPoint offering ways to contest the election results, a presentation that made its way to Meadows (though Waldron said he did not send it). Waldron also said he spoke to Meadows “maybe eight to 10 times” the night before the insurrection. The disclosure was made after the House committee investigating the insurrection revealed this week that Meadows received the PowerPoint by email. His lawyer did not dispute that, and said it was turned over because it was not privileged communications. The connection showed Meadows was closely communicating with those pushing baseless theories on how to reinstall former President Donald Trump, something Meadows himself insisted to government and election officials as a possible outcome.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

