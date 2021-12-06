Ex-National Guard Official Accuses Army of ‘Stalinist’ Lies About Jan. 6

Two former top D.C. National Guard officials are pushing back on an Army report on its response to the Capitol riot, saying that the document is “whole fiction.” The report, published in March and obtained by Politico, is a 20-page outline of how the National Guard wasn’t prepared to respond to the insurrection. But the two Guard officials, Col. Earl Matthews and former Maj. Gen. William Walker, say that many of the events described in the Army’s report never occurred. Their refutation comes three days after Matthews accused two U.S. Army leaders of “outright perjury,” saying then-Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt rewrote the Jan. 6 narrative to shift blame to the Guard and the Capitol Police. Neither he nor Walker had seen the Army report until Politico shared it with them, they said.

