YA Holiday TBR

By Submitted by Penelope Gomez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'll be honest I'm a bit of a Christmas Grinch this year. So I've been doing everything possible to get into the Holiday Spirit. I've been blasting Christmas music, drinking way too many Peppermint Mocha's and watching "Its A Wonderful Life" on repeat. I have decorated every inch of...

The Best December YA Releases to Add to Your TBR

Phew, we’ve made it to the end, folks! Another year is about to go into the books, and I know it’s been another rough one, so please enjoy some new book releases to unwind! December is light on book releases as publishing takes a bit of a hiatus during the holiday season, but what we have on tap is a collection of excellent YA that you don’t want to slip under your radar. Add them to your library holds list or your holiday wishlist, and have a restful and literary December! I hope you all hit your reading goals for the year!
YA Books to Get Cozy With This Winter

I love a book that can make me feel a chill even when it’s 90º out. I’ll admit, I live in Florida and haven’t lived anywhere cold for more than a couple months, so wintery stories are still quite theoretical for me. I’m definitely that Floridian putting on a sweater as soon as the temperature drops below 72. Maybe that’s why I love them so much. The chill on the air, the wind stinging your face, the light reflecting off icicles, the way a blanket of snow seems to muffle everything, the stark silhouettes of leafless trees — it’s all quite magical to me. (We don’t need to talk about deicing windshields or pipes freezing or numb fingers — don’t ruin my fantasy.)
Here are 9 food-adjacent YA reads to dig into this holiday season

Teens, is it just me or do you feel like food is everywhere at this time of year? Like, right after I swallowmy last slice of pumpkin pie, somebody’s showering me with gingerbread and gelt. Perhaps I am alone inthis observation, but before I can wipe the mashed potatoes from my sticky fingers, I have eaten anentire yule log.
YA Friday: The Weather Outside is Frightful

If you are looking for a good holiday story, look no further! While most of the titles on this list are holiday romances, we've also got a thriller and a retelling of Dicken's classic, A Christmas Carol. Let it Snow. My True Love Gave to Me: Twelve Holiday Stories Stephanie...
The 12 Best Subscription Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

Why give a one-time gift when you can give a gift that keeps on giving month after month? If you’re tired of the same old candles and t-shirts, switch things up this holiday season with some of the best subscription gifts for Christmas. These days, there are subscriptions for almost everything from wine, coffee and food to pets, clothes and shaving. You can pay a lump sum or a monthly fee to have new, exciting deliveries with some of your favorite kinds of items that come directly to your door. It gives you something to look forward to and an opportunity...
The Christmas Holiday Movie Blog

Nothing gets me more in the Christmas mood than watching Christmas movies, while enjoying some cookies and a peppermint hot cocoa. Here at San Jose Public Library, we have an amazing collection of Holiday movies that will put you in the Very Merry Holiday mood!. Classic Holiday Movies. Newer Holiday...
Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
Holiday Happenings: Peacock Lane's beautiful lights return

Other events/attractions include 3 Leg Torso hosting 'The Elves of Frostland - Liberte Par La Musique.'Holiday fun continues in the next week. What's going on? Here are a few things: • The Boulding family's "Magical String Celtic Yuletide" show takes place 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 N.E. Alberta St. More: albertarosetheatre.com. • One of Portland's most popular holiday attractions is back after being cancelled in 2020. The Peacock Lane lights displays brightens the neighborhood between Southeast Stark and Belmont streets starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, and shows 6-11 p.m. through Dec. 31. A D V E...
Baltimore County Fourth Grader Starring In BET Holiday Movie

(WJZ) — A nine-year-old from Baltimore County is now starring in a Christmas movie that was just released for the holiday season. Brooke Monroe Conaway is playing the role of Nevaeh in the BET movie Soul Santa. The movie is the first that the fourth-grader has acted in and she was thrilled to get the callback for the production. “It was like one of the best news of my life,” Conaway said. She plays a girl whose dad is running from the mob and disguises himself as a mall Santa. For three and a half weeks she worked on the movie on a set in Connecticut and learned a lot about the...
15 YA Fantasy Books That Feature Amazing Love Triangles

It does not matter what year it is, the people want what they want: YA fantasy books with love triangles! And I am no different. There is simply something undeniable about a character caught between two people and two worlds, unsure which side to choose. Sometimes the choice is political, physical, or simply magical. There are often situations in young adult fantasy when fate steps in and makes the choice for the character. But no matter what, there is no easier way to ignite the flames of a debate between readers than for an author to introduce a steamy love triangle into their story.
Four shows ya gotta see this December

The Shows Ya Gotta see is a monthly series highlighting "must-see" performances curated by See Chicago Dance critics. How about something spontaneous, fanciful and fun?. Ya gotta book a Holiday Dance Carol before Dec. 19. Choreographer Mariah Eastman reboots last year’s COVID-safe, two-minute holiday dance gram to the song “Let...
DC Brings Two Beloved YA Heroes Into Its Main Canon

Over the past few years, DC Comics has reimagined its stories for new readers with a line of buzzworthy young adult graphic novels. The stories told within those pages have ranged from subversive takes on familiar heroes to wholly new characters — and now, it looks like two of them have officially been folded into the main universe. Spoilers for Teen Titans Academy #8, from Tim Sheridan, Mike Norton, Hi-Fi, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!
Didge ya hear about this?

Head to the Primaltones Gallery in Newport for a candlelit sound healing and movement journey like no other on Saturday, Dec. 4. Dance and Qi-Gong practitioner Dixie DeLish, master of the didgeridoo Tyler Spencer and visionary fantasy painter Wrenna Monet will lead you through a psychedelic sound journey through time and space, combined with Qigong breathing exercises and yoga and warrior dance movements to strengthen the body and enlighten the mind.
