YA Holiday TBR

(WJZ) — A nine-year-old from Baltimore County is now starring in a Christmas movie that was just released for the holiday season. Brooke Monroe Conaway is playing the role of Nevaeh in the BET movie Soul Santa. The movie is the first that the fourth-grader has acted in and she was thrilled to get the callback for the production. “It was like one of the best news of my life,” Conaway said. She plays a girl whose dad is running from the mob and disguises himself as a mall Santa. For three and a half weeks she worked on the movie on a set in Connecticut and learned a lot about the...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO