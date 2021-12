More than 60 people, mostly strangers to one another, didn’t look back in anger as they settled in for a third night stranded at an English pub on Sunday. With drifts of snow as high as three feet blocking the entrance to the Tan Hill Inn—a 17th century inn in a remote area of Northern England—patrons, employees, and members of an Oasis tribute band that performed a set on Friday are still waiting it out. According to The New York Times, the stranded have passed the time by taking pub quizzes, watching movies like Grease and Mamma Mia!, and singing karaoke.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO