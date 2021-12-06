ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orofino, ID

Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel and Overturns Loaded Truck Into Creek

OROFINO - On the afternoon of Thursday, December 2, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash near the...

Amber Alert Suspect in Custody, Lewiston Teen Safe After Short Pursuit in Spokane Valley

LEWISTON - A missing 15-year-old girl from Lewiston and the known sex offender at the center of a recent Amber Alert were found by police in Spokane Valley on Tuesday evening. According to Washington State Patrol, police located the car after an alert citizen spotted the stolen Chevy Trailblazer the pair were suspected to be traveling in and called it in.
LEWISTON, ID
Southern Idaho Father and Son Charged with Poaching Female Grizzly

Prosecutors have charged a father and son for poaching a female grizzly bear in Fremont County. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers discovered a dead mother grizzly bear shot several times near Little Warm River in April. Jared and Rex Baum of Ashton are charged with felony unlawful killing possessing or wasting wildlife for killing the grizzly bear. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 22 at the Fremont County Courthouse.
Two Clearwater County Residents Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on Lakeview Road

OROFINO - On Friday, December 3, 2021 at approximately 6:19am, Deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff Office along with Rescue 3 Clearwater County Ambulance crews responded to the area of 3295 Lakeview Road (Clearwater County) for a vehicle accident. According to a report from Clearwater County, two Clearwater County residents...
Lewiston 18-Year-Old Sustains Only Minor Injuries in Saturday US12 Crash

OROFINO - At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Clearwater County Deputies and Orofino Ambulance responded to a single vehicle accident near milepost 44 on Highway 12. According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 18-year-old Issac McFarland of Lewiston, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a concrete barrier and crashed into a culvert off the side of the road.
