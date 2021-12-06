Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel and Overturns Loaded Truck Into Creek

OROFINO - At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Clearwater County Deputies and Orofino Ambulance responded to a single vehicle accident near milepost 44 on Highway 12. According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 18-year-old Issac McFarland of Lewiston, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a concrete barrier and crashed into a culvert off the side of the road.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO