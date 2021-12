Morristown-based wealth planning services company RegentAtlantic will be acquired by CI Financial Corp. of Miami. Financial terms were not disclosed. RegentAtlantic, a registered investment adviser with $6 billion in assets under management, will see all partners become equity partners in CI Private Wealth. As part of the transaction, Fiduciary Network LLC, which first invested in RegentAtlantic in 2007, exchanged convertible indebtedness of Regent into nonconvertible, unsecured, fixed-interest indebtedness of CI Financial with a term of three years, subject to early repayment rights of FN and prepayment rights of CI Financial.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO